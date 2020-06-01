Minnesota Cop Responsible For George Floyd’s Death Should Be Charged With First-Degree Murder

Former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy stated Sunday that “it took too long” to cost a Minneapolis police officer with killing George Floyd and that he ought to be charged with first-degree homicide.

“It took too long,” stated Gowdy to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” in regards to the officer being charged.

Gowdy: ‘If you have a man with your knee on his neck and he is telling you, ‘you’re killing me, I can’t breathe…’

Gowdy, who’s a Fox News contributor, broke down his reasoning.

“You know, murder one in Minnesota is premeditation with an intent to kill murder two is an intent to kill without the premeditation. Murder three is the doing of an inherently dangerous thing that results in someone’s death,” Gowdy stated. “So my question for the prosecutors and cops in Minnesota, Maria, is if you have a man with your knee on his neck and he is telling you, ‘you’re killing me, I cannot breathe. You’re killing me.’ How long’s it take for premeditation to manifest itself?”

“Nobody thinks these cops went to the scene with the intent to kill him,” he continued. “But at some point when you’re being warned that your conduct is taking someone’s life, Isn’t that premeditation?”

Gowdy: ‘I think you need to do what fits the facts. And to me, I think is a murder one charge’

“Isn’t that consciousness of guilt that you need to prove an intent to kill?” Gowdy stated. “So murder three is the easiest charge. But I was never a prosecutor that liked to go for the easiest thing. I think you need to do what fits the facts. And to me, I think is a murder one charge.”

The officer in query, Derek Chauvin, sparked nationwide protests this week after he was clearly seen on video taken by a smartphone kneeling on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes through the suspect’s arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit invoice.

Floyd died in custody and Chauvin was fired Tuesday. Chauvin was then arrested Friday on prices of third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

Three different officers current on the scene had been additionally fired and are beneath investigation.

Fox News host Bartiromo then requested Gowdy if Chauvin would face federal prices.

“They’re going to charge violation of civil rights, which is serious,” Gowdy stated. “And if it results in death, you can get a significant sentence. But our criminal justice system is both substantive and it is symbolic. If you take someone’s life intentionally with premeditation, even without premeditation, that’s murder.”

“So to call it a violation of someone’s civil rights.,” Gowdy added. “Sure. Go ahead and charge him.”

“But Minnesota owes it to this victim and his family to also get the Minnesota state law justice,” Gowdy stated. “So great the feds are involved. But symbolically, call this what it is. It is the intentional taking, the unlawful taking of someone’s life and that is murder.”