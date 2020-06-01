Minnesota Attorney General Ellison cautions against rush to charge officers as he takes over Floyd case

“We are moving as expeditiously, quickly and effectively as we can,” he instructed CNN. “I need to protect this prosecution. I am not going to create a situation where people can say this was a rush to judgment.”

The three officers haven’t been charged with wrongdoing. Floyd’s household has mentioned they need to see Chauvin prosecuted and convicted of homicide and need the three other officers involved to even be charged within the case.

Ellison mentioned he couldn’t touch upon the investigation, however he praised Arradondo’s commentary on their inaction. He mentioned Friday that he has “every expectation” that fees will probably be filed against the officers within the George Floyd case

“I absolutely credit the observations of the chief. He has the experience, the know-how, and the integrity to make that comment,” Ellison instructed CNN.

Speaking typically on the regulation, he mentioned that there are a selection of statutes that may apply to folks with various ranges of involvement in an alleged crime, together with aiding and abetting and responsibility to render help.

Walz mentioned he made the choice to identify Ellison after speaking with the Floyd household. After days of listening to protesters who stormed the streets in protest, Walz mentioned, he felt many do not place confidence in the justice system.

“We have to make that process work for people,” the governor mentioned in a information convention. “We have to start making sure trust is restored.”

“This decision is one that I feel takes us in that direction and the step to start getting the justice for George Floyd,” the governor added.

Ellison mentioned he was accepting the lead on the case with “a large degree of humility and a great seriousness.”

“I just want to let everyone know that we’re going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case,” Ellison mentioned.