Minnesota AG Ellison says he has evidence of outsiders contributing to riots while calling out ‘endemic problem’ with Minneapolis police

MINNESOTA AG SAYS DON’T TREAT NATIONAL GUARD ‘THE WAY YOU MIGHT REACT TO’ POLICE

“We have evidence that outsiders have been present and, in some cases, have played a very negative role. But I’ve been talking with protesters and trying to get a sense of who some of these folks are and I’ve heard mixed things,” Ellison mentioned. “Some of the negative stuff has come from people in Minnesota and some of it has come from people on the outside. What I’d say is we’ve got enough to handle on our own and that what we really need to do is refocus on justice for Mr. Floyd. And the negative behavior, looting, arson, does not help us achieve that goal.”

Ellison acquired some backlash after feedback he made Friday wherein he instructed protesters to deal with the National Guard – who was despatched in to restore peace – in a different way than cops. On Sunday, Ellison confirmed that he believes black individuals in Minneapolis have cause to mistrust or be afraid of the cops.

“There is a history that has been repeated time and time again,” he mentioned. “I want to say that many officers are great people. I know so many of them and I think the chief is an extraordinary person, and the mayor and the council deserve a lot of credit for appointing Mr. [Medaria] Arradondo. But it is an endemic problem in the Minneapolis Police Department.”

RIOTING ACROSS THE NATION LEAVES CITIES REELING AS HUNDREDS ARRESTED, NATIONAL GUARD CALLED IN, BUSINESSES DAMAGED AND AT LEAST three DEAD

Ellison mentioned that no less than some of the blame for the issues rests with Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll, who he claimed “undermines good order in the department.”

Ellison then clarified a comment he made Friday wherein he quoted Martin Luther King Jr. by saying that riots are how the unheard get heard. Ellison made clear that this was not an endorsement of rioting — which he referred to as “a negative thing” — however an acknowledgment of what finally ends up occurring when individuals really feel that peaceable messages are ignored.

Speaking concerning the incident that incited the protests, Ellison prompt that extra costs might be filed in opposition to Derek Chauvin, the fired officer at present charged with third-degree homicide in George Floyd’s loss of life. Third-degree homicide in Minnesota is defined as being “without intent” to trigger loss of life and carries a most penalty of 25 years in jail. Officers Tomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been additionally fired following Floyd’s loss of life.

“Well, let me say that we are very early in this process — very early,” he mentioned. “It is not uncommon to amend charges. It is not uncommon to add defendants. The fact is that the investigation is still going on and it actually — it’s actually in the middle of the investigation — or maybe even the beginning of the middle. And so I don’t want anyone to conclude that these are all the charges that are going be there.”

Addressing calls that he take over the case as a particular prosecutor, Ellison mentioned he will not be planning to do this, and that he is “standing behind the process at this point” while “always there to assist the cause of justice.”