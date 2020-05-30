Minneapolis woman on riots, looting after George Floyd’s death: ‘I have nowhere to go now’

“I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren’t running. People did this for no reason,” she mentioned via tears. “It’s not going to bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are.”

Wilford added, “Last night, I’m going to be honest, I wish I was where George was — because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up my livelihood.”

Attorney General Bill Barr launched an announcement on Saturday promising that the federal authorities would step in to preserve order, if mandatory.

“The greatness of our nation comes from our dedication to the rule of regulation,” he wrote. “We should have regulation and order on our streets and in our communities, and it’s the accountability of the native and state management, within the first occasion, to halt this violence.”

Barr added, “In that regard, it’s a federal crime to cross state strains or to use interstate amenities to incite or take part in violent rioting. We will implement these legal guidelines.”

Following a Friday tweet from President Trump the place he threatened to intervene if native leaders could not management the state of affairs, Gov. Tim Walz introduced Saturday that he had licensed “full mobilization” of the state’s National Guard — one thing that has by no means been performed within the Minnesota National Guard’s 164-year historical past.