Minneapolis’ Third Precinct damaged during George Floyd riots will cost $10M to fix: report

The figures to replace the Third Police Precinct were released Monday by Hennepin County. The building was abandoned at the direction of Mayor Jacob Frey on May 28 as protests raged throughout the city following Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Rioters broke into the precinct around 10 p.m. after police on the roof tried to disperse a gathering using flash bang shots and tear gas. Officers on the roof were evacuated by helicopter after the building was set ablaze.

Councilwoman Alondra Cano, who represents the area where the police station is located, said she doesn’t support rebuilding on the site, the newspaper reported.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz requested $16 million in federal assistance earlier this month and asked President Trump to declare a major disaster for the state over extensive rioting and damage to public property. The requests were denied.

Walz said Tuesday that he planned to appeal the denial. In his letter to Trump, he said 1,500 Twin Cities businesses were burned, vandalized or looted.

More than 150 Minneapolis police officers have filed for disability claims following the unrest, some of whom worked at the damaged precinct. A lawyer representing many of the officers said last week that those present when the station was abandoned feared for their lives.

Some officers, he said, texted their loved ones over fears they wouldn’t make it out alive.