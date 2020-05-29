Minneapolis protests over the death of George Floyd

As night falls in Minneapolis, protests present few indicators of abating.

CNN Correspondent Josh Campbell, on the scene in Minneapolis, described the scene, as crowds proceed to develop.

“There was a member of the community yelling at people throwing rocks into windows, saying, ‘Don’t do this in my community.’ Not everybody here behind us is a protester. Some are trying to keep the peace,” he stated.

The crowds have been there all afternoon and there appear to be extra individuals out tonight than final evening.

Several giant fires are nonetheless energetic, together with a automobile that has been set alight, and the air is thick with billowing smoke and tear fuel.

Earlier, police put up a fence round the perimeter of the police division, to separate the protesters from the precinct. The fence has since been pushed down by protesters.

There are police on rooftops, throwing tear fuel right down to the avenue, stated Campbell. Protesters are responding by throwing rocks and glass bottles, setting off firecrackers, and utilizing lasers to level to cops because it will get darkish out.