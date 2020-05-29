Minneapolis police station set on fire by amid protest over killing of George Floyd

A Minneapolis police station has been set on fire amid protests over the killing by police of an unarmed black man.

On the third straight days of protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died after he his neck was stepped on by a white police officer, crowds stormed the station of the town’s third precinct.

Reports mentioned that quickly afterwards, fire alarms could possibly be heard as blazes had been set.

Police appeared to have left the left the world earlier than the protesters surged into the station situated within the metropolis’s Seward neighbourhood.





There had been additionally experiences of protests from Minneapolis’s so-called twin metropolis, St Paul, situated east of the Mississippi River.

