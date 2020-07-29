Minneapolis police identify ‘Umbrella Man’ who helped incite George Floyd riots, warrant says

CNN is not calling the suspect, who was called “Umbrella Man” following the presentations, as police stated no charges had actually been submitted since Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police representative John Elder informed CNN on Tuesday that the case “remains an open and active investigation.” But stated he might not comment any even more.

Video of the “Umbrella Man” went viral after protesters in Minneapolis faced and shot him on May 27 while he remained in the act of smashing a number of windows of an AutoZone shop.

An arson private investigator composed in a search warrant affidavit that the guy likewise spray painted the words “free sh*t for everyone zone” on the doors of the AutoZone. Not long after he smashed in the windows, robbery started, and a bit later on the AutoZone was set on fire, the affidavit stated.

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,”Sgt Erika Christensen, a Minneapolis police arson private investigator, composed in the affidavit, which was submitted in court onMonday

“Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella Man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence.”

Previous tries to identify ‘Umbrella Man’ stopped working

“Umbrella Man,” who is seems White, was seen dressed all in black and using a black gas mask. He brought an umbrella and did not identify himself when faced by tranquil protesters questioning what he was doing. Protesters and online sleuths started a furious search to attempt and identify him for weeks.

At one point, social networks users misidentified him as aSt Paul police officer. TheSt Paul Police Department rapidly knocked down the allegation , stating the officer believed was not even in Minneapolis at the time of the event.

In the days following the fires and robbery, bothGov Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the possible impact of outsiders and White supremacists who were on the streets to make the most of increased racial stress.

“We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region,” Frey tweeted on May30

An idea helped reveal his identity, warrant says

Christensen stated in the warrant that police just recently got a pointer concerning the identity of “Umbrella Man.”

The tipster informed the private investigator that the guy “wanted to sow discord and racial unrest by breaking out the windows and writing what he did on the double red doors.”

The warrant says “Umbrella Man” existed throughout “an incident in Stillwater Minnesota where a Muslim woman was racially harassed by a group of motorcycle club members wearing Aryan Cowboy leather vests.”

He was photographed with the group, according to thewarrant

The Aryan Cowboy Brotherhood did not react to CNN’s ask for remark, and obstructed the CNN press reporter who connected on social networks.