Minneapolis police fire tear gas on crowd near Third Precinct; large fire erupts nearby

Soon after, a large fire erupted about two blocks from the police station — after which some demonstrators had been seen breaking into the constructing.

GEORGE FLOYD UNREST IN MINNESOTA: FEDS, LAW ENFORCEMENT CALL FOR CALM, TIME TO INVESTIGATE AMID RIOTS

The newest developments occurred as protests continued in Minnesota and elsewhere within the U.S. following Monday’s loss of life of George Floyd, a person who died whereas in police custody.

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referred to as within the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul, the capital.

On Wednesday, rioters had been proven vandalizing the identical police station that officers had been defending Thursday evening.

Across the Twin Cities area, companies had been seen boarded up in a bid to stop vandalism and looting.

Around noon Thursday, dozens of looters rushed towards a Target retailer in an obvious try and loot it however had been turned away by responding police, The Associated Press reported. The crowd then moved on to different nearby shops.

St. Paul spokesman Steve Linders stated authorities had been coping with incidents in roughly 20 totally different components of the town.

More unrest was reported Thursday night in cities resembling New York City, Denver and Louisville, Ky.

This is a creating story. Check again for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.