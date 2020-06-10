Minneapolis police department pulls out of union contract negotiations | US news

The Minneapolis police department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said on Wednesday in announcing the initial steps in what that he said will be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Arradondo said thorough review of the contract is in the pipeline. He said the contract needs to be restructured to supply more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at matters such as for instance critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols including grievances and arbitration.

He said it was debilitating for a chief when there will be grounds to terminate an officer and a third-party mechanism works to keep see your face on the road.

This work must certanly be transformational, but I must still do it, Arradondo said of reforms. He also promised new research and strategies to spot and intervene with problem officers.

Arradondo sidestepped a question about whether he thought the local union head, Bob Kroll, often regarded as an obstacle to reform, should step down.

Arradondo, the city’s first African American police chief, joined the Minneapolis police department in 1989 as a patrol officer, in the course of time working his way as much as precinct inspector and head of the interior affairs unit, which investigates officer misconduct allegations. Along the way, that he and four other black officers successfully sued the department for discrimination in promotions, pay and discipline.