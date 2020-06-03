Minneapolis police department faces civil rights investigation over George Floyd death

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights cost towards the Minnesota Police Department within the wake of the death of George Floyd, the state’s governor introduced on Tuesday.

The investigation will assessment the department’s insurance policies, procedures, and practices over the previous 10 years to find out in the event that they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices, in keeping with a press release from governor Tim Walz.

“My administration will use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in Minnesota”, the governor wrote on Twitter.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“This effort is one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with communities that have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

The announcement follows a number of days of protests and riots all through the state after the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the bottom by his neck for a protracted time frame.

Watch extra

“We’re not going to restore peace on our streets by having a bigger group of national guard show up,” the governor stated in a press convention on Tuesday.

“We’re not going to establish peace on our streets by keeping a curfew in place all the time. We’re going to establish peace on our streets when we address the systemic issues that caused it in the first place,”

The investigation would be the first time the state has launched a civil rights investigation into alleged systemic discriminatory practices of its largest police department, in keeping with the governor.

Gov Walz stated that “structural change” wants to start to have the ability to deal with systemic racism in Minnesota and throughout the nation, including that “it needs to start somewhere.”