Minneapolis Police Chief Sued by Journalist Blinded by Rubber Bullet

A journalist covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis is suing the city and its own police chief, claiming cops left her permanently blind in one eye … courtesy of rubber bullets.

In the lawsuit, journalist Linda Tirado claims cops ignored her press credential and targeted her with a ballistic tracking round … before firing foam bullets at her face.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Tirado says she was since the protests on May 29 — the initial night the town implemented a curfew — and was left with blood dripping down her face as she over and over cried “I’m press.” She claims officers ignored her also it was protesters who got her to a medic who transported her to the hospital.

Tirado claims by the full time she surely got to the hospital her left eye was permanently destroyed. She says health practitioners told her “in connection with her injury, she now includes a flat aspect and no depth perception.”

The mother of 2 also says the injury could have long-term effects on her young ones. She says her oldest is 9 years old and is autistic and “will need therapy to work through her trauma associated with her mother’s injury.” Tirado also says her youngest, 7, may also need therapy.