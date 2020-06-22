Minneapolis police chief says force ‘broken’ but rejects abolition

The Minneapolis Police Chief says he’s not in support of dismantling the city’s embattled police system, despite a City Council move to abolish the force, but conceded, ‘We know it’s broken. We need certainly to make changes’.

Minneapolis has been the center point of the Black Lives Matter movement unfolding in the united states following the death of black man George Floyd as a result of a white MPD officer on May 25.

Following the brutal police killing, on June 12 the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to restore the city’s police department with a community-led public safety system.

However, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo doesn’t accept calls to dissolve the MPD.

‘Each and every day I hear from community members who are based upon us, who’re saying that people cannot afford to eliminate a public safety mechanism when we still have a lawless society,’ that he said in a interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night.

Minneapolis’ Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that he does not support dismantling the force in a interview with 60 Minutes aired Sunday night saying: ‘Each and every day I hear from community members who are based upon us, who’re saying that people cannot afford to eliminate a public safety mechanism when we still have a lawless society’

‘Now, they also say we need good policing. We know it’s broken. We need to make changes,’ he added.

The groundbreaking go on to disband the police department followed the example of other high-profile local agencies including Minneapolis Public Schools, Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and the University of Minnesota from severing ties with the MPD.

Other cities are declaring similar demands to dismantle police systems and create alternative agencies in order to eradicate bias in police and end brutality.

Chief Arradondo said that he doesn’t see racial animosity within the police force, but is working to address the systemic barriers that you can get, including contract talks with the police union.

He said such barriers block cops from being hit with charges of misconduct.

Minneapolis has been the center point of the Black Lives Matter movement unfolding in the united states following the death of black man George Floyd as a result of a white MPD officer on May 25

Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white cop who has since been arrested, was observed in footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as the victim repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe (incident pictured)

In the case of George Floyd, white officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. Arradondo says Chauvin had at the least 17 complaints against him, but only received two letters of reprimand.

Host Lesley Stahl asked him: ‘Is the underside line that you can’t weed out the alleged bad apples, and you can’t fully discipline to the extent you intend to, because of the union contract?’

He replied: ‘It is problematic, definitely. Yes. And so I can’t in good faith utilize a contract that– that– diminishes my authority as chief but also erodes that public trust that our communities need so much at this time.’

He said one step he’s taken was to leave from contract talks with the police union the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation because it curtails his authority by allowing officers have been fired or disciplined to have their jobs back in arbitration.

‘I, as chief, am stepping away from that. I am going for a deliberate pause,’ that he sad.

The Minneapolis police department came under intense scrutiny following Floyd’s death on May 25.

Arradondo, a 30-year veteran and the first black man to head the mostly white police department, fired the four officers involved in Floyd’s death within 24 hours.

From left to right: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane

For weeks now protests have unfolded across the city that have culminated into clashes with police. Minneapolis police pictured spraying protesters with pepper spray throughout a protest decrying the death of George Floyd outside of the Third Police Precinct on May 27

A protester is sprayed with pepper spray by a Minneapolis Police officer on May 30 as protesters demonstrate during the fifth day of protests over George Floyd’s death

He admitted that police initially released to the press that Floyd resisted arrest and died ‘after a medical incident during a police interaction’ when the truth is he failed to resist and fell unconscious under the pressure of Chauvin’s unmoving knee.

His death was ruled a homicide brought on by ‘a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained’.

Speaking on the harrowing video clip of Floyd’s death, that was filmed by way of a 17-year-old, Arradondo became emotional.

‘When I saw that video, it was probably in my 30-plus years, probably the most heart-wrenching, emotional, image that I had ever seen,’ that he said.

What will Minneapolis look like with no police department? There isn’t any short-term want to scrap the Minneapolis police department, the town council says. As of Friday, the council have started a year-long process to locate recommendations for just what will replace it. The replacement is placed to be a community-led public safety system that may redirect funds from the department and channel them into community services targeted at preventing crime. Money could be redirected to mental health services, social services, jobs programs, and arts groups. Jobs such as for example traffic stops, overdose call-outs and mental health calls may be removed from officers. One recommendation from activists involves a smaller, more-specialized force of ‘public servants’ who would handle solving violent crimes. County sheriffs, whose jurisdiction includes Minneapolis, could be used as a stop-gap police force.

Even after Floyd’s death sparked outrage and passionate protests, still another black man was shot by a white officer in Atlanta and 24 hours later the Atlanta police chief resigned, but Chief Arradondo said he never considered leaving his post.

‘No. I– Used to do not consider stepping down. When George Floyd’s death occurred, my minutes and my hours and my days were consumed with– really trying to– to help keep this city, um, held together.’

While the officers associated with Floyd’s death were fired, it took time in order for them to be hit with charges.

Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder on June 3. He had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested on May 29 and is being held at Minnesota Department of Corrections. His bail sits at $1million.

On Wednesday June 3 the three other officers involved – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday June 10 Thomas Lane was launched from Hennepin County Jail after posting bail. The bail for him and the other officers was set at $1million unconditional or $750,000 with conditions.

He had been on the police force for four days when Floyd died.

On Friday June 19 J. Alexander Kueng was released on $750,000 bail bond.

Now Minneapolis’ City Council will now begin a year-long process of engaging ‘with every willing community member in Minneapolis’ to generate a new public safety model to replace the MPD.

The resolution states the method will target ‘the voices of Black people, American Indian people, people of color, immigrants, victims of harm, and other stakeholders who have been historically marginalized or under-served by our present system’.

‘Together, we shall identify what safety seems like for everyone,’ the resolution reads.

The council also commissioned a new work group named the Future of Community Safety Work Group to deliver guidelines by July 24 on how best to engage with community stakeholders to transform the general public safety system.

It will be composed of staff from the Office of Violence Prevention, the Department of Civil Rights, and the City Coordinator’s Office, in coordination with the 911 Working Group, the Division of Race and Equity, Neighborhood and Community Relations and other relevant departments.