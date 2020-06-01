Minneapolis police chief says all four officers involved in George Floyd’s death bear responsibility

“Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit,” Chief Medaria Arradondo informed CNN’s Sara Sidner. “Silence and inaction, you’re complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened … that’s what I would have hoped for.”

Arradondo’s response Sunday got here after Floyd’s brother requested the chief if he would work to get justice for Floyd. As the chief answered, Floyd’s brother wept.

Arradondo referred to as the killing a “violation of humanity,” and mentioned he did not want any extra time than what he needed to take away the officers from their duties.

“There are absolute truths in life; we need air to breathe,” the chief mentioned. “The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong.”

“I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me what occurred out here last Monday was wrong,” he added.

Houston police chief needs to offer escort for Floyd’s physique

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo informed CNN he needs his division to offer escort providers when George Floyd’s physique returns to town for his burial.

“It’s going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home,” Acevedo informed CNN’s Don Lemon Sunday evening. “We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe and most importantly, we want to make sure that the family knows that we are here for them to support at this time.”

This is the primary time, Acevedo mentioned, that he is seen police union leaders converse out like this, and he says that provides him hope for change.

“I am just hopeful that we have reached a watershed moment here and we will see some meaningful reform in terms of the way that we deal with bad police officers and the way we deal with police officers involved in criminal conduct that completely undermines the good work of the vast majority of police officers,” he mentioned.