Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct on fire. ‘Police presence has gone to zero,’ says CNN’s Sara Sidner

CNN’s Sara Sidner and Josh Campbell report on the scene as protests erupt in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s dying whereas in police custody. The Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its workers, “in the interest of the safety of our personnel,” in accordance to a press release from John Elder, Director of the division’s Office of Public Information. “Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires.”
