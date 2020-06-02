Minneapolis PD Under Investigation for George Floyd Death, Civil Rights Charge Filed

Breaking News

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a criticism in opposition to the Minneapolis PD within the wake of George Floyd‘s killing.

Governor Tim Walz introduced the launch of the civil rights investigation, which is able to look into final week’s incident involving the four officers who arrested Floyd … through which considered one of them, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on George’s neck for practically 9 minutes, and lengthy after he turned unresponsive.

All four officers have been fired and Chauvin’s been arrested and charged with third-degree homicide … however the different ex-cops haven’t been charged but.

The investigation is not going to solely concentrate on the Floyd incident, although. Gov. Walz says it’s going to study the practices, insurance policies and patterns of the division over the previous 10 years to find out if police have engaged in systemic violations of human and civil rights.