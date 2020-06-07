Minneapolis Mayor Frey Kicked Out of Protest, Wouldn’t Commit to Defunding Police

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had to make a “Game of Thrones”-style stroll of disgrace when protesters turned on him for refusing to defund the police division.

Mayor Frey was proper within the thick of a Saturday demonstration when a protest organizer demanded a “yes or no” reply to this query: “Will you commit to defunding Minneapolis Police Dept.?”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed up immediately on the protests. He was requested if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd maintain him instantly accountable. Man did a literal stroll of disgrace. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

He responded “I do not support the full abolition of the police,” and that is when it bought ugly. The organizer mentioned “Get the f**k outta here” … and chants of “Go home Jacob” went up from the group, and that he did.

Taking a protracted, loud stroll by a sea of protesters.

Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt need to defund the police. So the group led by @BlackVisionsMN inform him to go away. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020

It’s a shocking flip for Mayor Frey who virtually instantly referred to as for the firing and prosecution of the four officers concerned in killing George Floyd.

He was additionally kneeling and weeping subsequent to George’s casket throughout Thursday’s emotional funeral service.

Defunding police departments has now turn into a flashpoint throughout many protests throughout the nation, and nowhere is that extra evident than on this video.