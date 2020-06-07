Minneapolis Mayor Frey Kicked Out of Protest, Wouldn’t Commit to Defunding Police

By
Jasyson
-

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had to make a “Game of Thrones”-style stroll of disgrace when protesters turned on him for refusing to defund the police division.

Mayor Frey was proper within the thick of a Saturday demonstration when a protest organizer demanded a “yes or no” reply to this query: “Will you commit to defunding Minneapolis Police Dept.?”

He responded “I do not support the full abolition of the police,” and that is when it bought ugly. The organizer mentioned “Get the f**k outta here” … and chants of “Go home Jacob” went up from the group, and that he did.

Taking a protracted, loud stroll by a sea of protesters.

It’s a shocking flip for Mayor Frey who virtually instantly referred to as for the firing and prosecution of the four officers concerned in killing George Floyd.

He was additionally kneeling and weeping subsequent to George’s casket throughout Thursday’s emotional funeral service.

Defunding police departments has now turn into a flashpoint throughout many protests throughout the nation, and nowhere is that extra evident than on this video.

While Mayor Frey’s been a loud advocate for getting justice for George Floyd, his refusal to disband his metropolis’s police division was sufficient for protesters to run him off the streets.



Source link

Post Views: 30

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR