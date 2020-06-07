Minneapolis mayor booed by protesters after refusing to defund and abolish police

In a press release to CNN, a spokesperson for Frey mentioned the mayor is “unwavering in his commitment to working with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo toward deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism. He does not support abolishing the police department.”
Frey instructed WCCO that he helps “massive structural reform” to revise a racist system and addressing “inherent inequities.”
The confrontation between Frey and the protesters comes because the hundreds of individuals throughout the nation are calling for police reform and protesting the deaths of unarmed African Americans, generally by legislation enforcement. The most up-to-date deaths embody George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
The incident additionally comes someday after Frey signed a brief restraining order with the state to implement quick policing reforms like banning the usage of chokeholds and requiring the police chief to authorize use of all crowd management weapons, WCCO reported.