Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing

UPDATE: Sources related to George Floyd’s household inform TMZ … the FBI contacted the household forward of the information convention and stated “justice will be done.” It feels like they might announce expenses.

The FBI and native prosecutors in Minneapolis are about to carry a information convention to announce developments — and doable expenses — within the George Floyd killing.

We’re advised the bulletins shall be vital, and probably accelerated by the unrest within the City following the stunning and unjustified demise of Floyd.

The four officers concerned have been fired, however there are cries for them to be prosecuted for homicide.



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

The City has been gripped by 2 straight nights of protests, fires, tear fuel … and showdowns with police in riot gear.