Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing

UPDATE: Sources related to George Floyd’s household inform TMZ … the FBI contacted the household forward of the information convention and stated “justice will be done.” It feels like they might announce expenses.
——————-
The FBI and native prosecutors in Minneapolis are about to carry a information convention to announce developments — and doable expenses — within the George Floyd killing.
We’re advised the bulletins shall be vital, and probably accelerated by the unrest within the City following the stunning and unjustified demise of Floyd.
The four officers concerned have been fired, however there are cries for them to be prosecuted for homicide.
Facebook/ Darnella Frazier
The City has been gripped by 2 straight nights of protests, fires, tear fuel … and showdowns with police in riot gear.
Floyd’s brother and cousin, together with the household lawyer, Ben Crump, appeared on “TMZ Live” and stated there will be no justice until legal expenses are filed. Congresswoman Maxine Waters stated it is notably appalling as a result of she feels the officer who had his knee on George’s neck for greater than 5 minutes appeared to be having fun with it.