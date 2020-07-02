Minneapolis Council Members Who Support Defunding The Police Given Private Security Details

Three members of the Minneapolis City Council who support defunding law enforcement have been given private security details that cost 1000s of dollars.

$4,500 A Day To Protect People Who Want To Get Rid Of The Police

The city of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security details of the three council members; Andrea Jenkins, Phillipe Cunningham, and Alondra Cano. They have all supported the “defund the police” movement that started following the killing of George Floyd by a police in their city.

The Minneapolis City Council voted on Saturday to defund the police department after being the first city in the country to earnestly discuss the measure. At the start of the month, Council President Lisa Bender said that they will “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department” entirely, and instead replace it with “a transformative, new model of public safety.”

Bender later said on CNN that “it comes from a place of privilege” to call the police all through an attempted burglary or break in, suggesting that only racists would call the police for the reason that situation.

If Anyone Exemplifies Privilege, It’s Minneapolis Councillors!

The council members have now been allegedly at the mercy of threats from “white nationalists” because of the support because of their movement. Jenkins told Fox 9 in an email that threats have come from letters, emails, and social media marketing posts.

“My concern is the large number of white nationalist(s) in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” Jenkins said.

Cunningham refused to discuss the measures, saying that he doesn’t feel comfortable “publicly discussing the death threats against me or the level of security I currently have protecting me from those threats.”

What can you expect from these people? They push to eliminate your safety, and when they feel unsafe, they demand protection from these so-called threats, covered by your hard earned money! If any such thing comes from a spot of privilege, it is attempting to get rid of the police for ordinary people, after which hiring private security to guard themselves.