Minneapolis cops condemn Derek Chauvin after plan to disband department due to George Floyd’s death

Minneapolis cops condemned former cop Derek Chauvin on the police-related slaying of George Floyd within an open letter to the city Thursday that comes after the City Council plans to disband the department amid demands reform.

‘Dear Everyone – but especially Minneapolis citizens,’ the letter starts.

‘We wholeheartedly condemn Derek Chauvin. We Are With You in the denouncement of Derek Chauvin’s actions on Memorial Day, 2020,’ the letter says.

‘Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to support the sanctity of life most precious. Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life,’ the cops explain. ‘This isn’t who we have been.’

We are with you and want to communicate a sentiment that is broad within our ranks. We ask that our voices be heard,’ the cops say in the letter that has been posted on Documentedcloud, reports the StarTribune.

‘We are leaders, formal and informal, and from all ranks within the Minneapolis Police Department. We’re maybe not the union or the administration,’ the letter explains.

‘We are officers who represent the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis Police Officers. Hundreds,’ says the letter signed by 14 officers.

The department has about 800 sworn cops on the force and 300 civilian workers.

The cops in the letter say they truly are standing with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

‘We acknowledge that Chief Arradondo needs every one of us to dutifully follow him while he shows us just how,’ write the officers.

‘We stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding. We Are With You dancing. We want to assist you and for you to regain your trust,’ the cops wrote to the community.

It ends, ‘Sincerely, Minneapolis Police Officers,’ and includes the names Mark Klukow, Charlie Adams, Darcy Klund, Christie Nelson, Nick Torborg, Mike Kirchen, Pete Stanton, Gary Nelson, Rich Jackson, Mohamed Abdullahi, Molly Fischer, Steve McCarty, John Delmonico and Richard Zimmerman.

A final line in the bottom of the letter says the letter ‘represents our statement entirely.’

‘We will not be having an additional comment or allowing additional interviews. Thank you for giving us voice.’

The letter comes as protests against police brutality continue throughout the nation in the wake of the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black father-of-two, who had been killed all through an arrest.

Floyd was so-called to have passed a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes when Chauvin pressed down on Floyd’s neck along with his knee for pretty much 9 minutes, causing his death.

Video of the incident taken by way of a bystander went viral and emboldened the Black Lives Matter movement in a national demand reforms.

Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and charges were upgraded to include 2nd degree murder last Wednesday, the same day that three other officers at the scene were arrested.

Since his arrest, Chauvin was swiftly off-loaded by his wife of 10 years. The former Minneapolis pageant queen Kellie, 45, had filed for divorce your day before charges were brought.

Meanwhile two of the three officers who looked on as Floyd died placed all blame firmly on the 20-year-old veteran at their own first appearances last Thursday.

On Sunday nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department.

‘We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new style of public safety that actually keeps our community safe,’ Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said.

With nine votes the town council could have a veto-proof supermajority of the council’s 13 members to dismantle the police force.

Bender all through an interview earlier this week defended the revolutionary move to disband the police force, saying Floyd’s death was a ‘wake-up call’ that the police are ‘not keeping every person in our community safe.’

‘What if, in the middle of the night time, my home is broken into. Who do I call?’ CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked on Monday.

‘Yes, I mean I hear that loud and clear from the lot of my neighbors, and myself, too, and I understand that that comes from a location of privilege,’ Bender replied.

‘Because for anyone of us for whom the machine is working, I think we truly need to step back and imagine what it would feel just like to already live in that reality where calling law enforcement may mean more harm is done,’ she added.

