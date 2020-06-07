Minneapolis City Council Vows to Disband Police Department

Breaking News

Members of the Minneapolis City Council say they’re overruling Mayor Jacob Frey and certainly will commit to dismantling their police department — meaning, get rid of it completely.

The stunning announcement was made Sunday, with nine out of thirteen members coming out to get the idea, gives them many the can not be vetoed by Mayor Frey.

So what does it mean exactly? Welp, the council members admit it won’t be an immediate change — but make no mistake, they state when the dust settles Minneapolis will not have a conventional police department.

The alternative, according to them, is community-based safety … a term they have yet to fully explain.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey turned up today at the protests. He was asked if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd hold him directly accountable. Man did a literal walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

@SanaSaeed

The announcement comes the afternoon after Mayor Frey was publicly shamed for refusing to, as that he put it, “fully abolish” the police department.

That’s what he said when put on the location by a rally organizer … and that response got him booed off the street, as he walked through a sea of middle fingers in his face.



Play video content



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

This new development — less than two weeks after George Floyd was killed — is potentially monumental if Minneapolis actually does it and causes it to be work.