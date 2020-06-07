Minneapolis City Council Members Announce Intent To Disband The Police Department

Minneapolis City Council members have announced their intention to make radical changes in the city’s police department.

Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to finish policing since the city currently knows it.

The council members ended up standing before countless people on a grassy hill and pledged to begin with the process of taking apart the Police Department in its current form.

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would ‘dismantle’ the department.

The council members who took part in the announcement included Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Andrea Jenkins, Alondra Cano, Lisa Bender and Jeremy Schroeder.

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that she was present at the meeting community meeting.

City Council members have said they will spend money on community-led safety initiatives as opposed to the police department.

Minneapolis was the center of both violent and peaceful protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

‘It shouldn’t have taken so much death to get us here,’ said Kandace Montgomery, the director of Black Vision at the rally. ‘We’re safer without armed, unaccountable patrols supported by hawaii hunting black people.’

Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, died after having a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s ‘I can not breathe’ cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving.

Community activists have criticized the department for decades for what they say is really a racist and brutal culture that resists change and had been pushing for a brand new model.

Although no specific plans have yet been announced for the new ‘community model’ of policing in Minneapolis. the council have pledged to utilize the community in drawing up something fresh and with consent according to the New York Times.

Protesters have been present at the rally held near Powderhorn Lake agreed that it was a breakthrough that elected officials had focused on complete overhaul of policing.

The complete remaking of the department probably will unfold in coming months.

Across the country during the last week, protesters marched on city streets and voiced their demands to cut or abolish police departments altogether usually chanting ‘defund the police’.

On Saturday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was been booed out of a Black Lives Matter demonstration after refusing to defund the city’s police department – as Rep. Ilhan Omar demands it to be disbanded.

Frey on Saturday proved to be at odds with activists fighting police brutality just two days after he sobbed uncontrollably at the foot of George Floyd’s gold coffin within a memorial service.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped short of backing Omar’s call to dismantle police departments.

The freshman congresswoman joined other top progressive Democrats on Friday in backing steep budget cuts to local police in the wake of Floyd’s death.

‘If you’re asking whether I’m for massive structural reform to revise a structurally racist system the answer is ‘yes.’ If you’re asking whether I will do everything possible to rebel on the inherent inequities that are literally built into the architecture the clear answer is ‘yes,” said Frey.

‘If you’re asking whether I’m prepared to do every thing I are able to throughout the rest of my term to make certain that the police union, the police contract, the arbitration system, plus some of these policies that have led to problems for specifically Black and Brown people and murder over series of generations, I’m all for that.

‘I’m not for abolishing the whole police department, I am going to be honest about that,’ Frey said.

Frey’s handling of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests that have surged across Minneapolis has been under intense scrutiny.

At another protest on Saturday, Rep. Ilhan Omar declared ‘it’s time for you to disband the Minneapolis Police Department’.

‘I won’t cosign on funding a police department that continues to brutalize us and I will never stop saying, not only do we need dis-invest police but we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,’ she said.

‘The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the basis,’ Omar continued. ‘And so when we dismantle it we remove that cancer and we allow for something to rise. And that reimagining allows us to determine what public safety seems like.’

The state of Minnesota launched a civil rights investigation of the department a week ago, and the initial concrete changes came Friday when the city agreed to ban chokeholds and neck restraints.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck during his arrest was a 19-year veteran of the force. He faces murder charges in Floyd’s death