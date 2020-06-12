Minneapolis City Council approves yearlong plan to rebuild public safety, evaluate policing

“Our city feels divided and broken; it is necessary for us to rise to the occasion to be clear concerning the moral moment we have here before us, lead with this hearts and invite our brains to follow,” Councilmember Alondra Cano said.

The three-page resolution seeks to take up a process based on “engagement, research, and structural change to create a transformative new model for cultivating safety in our city.”

It will target “the voices of Black people, American Indian people, people of color, immigrants, victims of harm and other stakeholders who have been historically marginalized or under-served by our present system.”

The document also called for “healing and reconciliation” within the entire community, as each sector of the city works to build partnerships with the other.

The council promised to undertake the project, “in a spirit of collaboration and transparency with all constructive stakeholder contributors including the Mayor’s Office, the Police Chief, Hennepin County, and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.”

This news comes very nearly a week after Mayor Jacob Frey was booed out of a protest for refusing to defund the city’s police department.

“Go home, Jacob. Go home,” the demonstrators yelled at the mayor, as others booed and chanted “Shame, shame, shame.”

Frey made a statement following a council’s vote, according to KSTP, and said, “I remain opposed to abolishing the [Minneapolis] Police Department.”

He added, “We should unite behind deep structural reform and transformative public safety changes in partnership with community and under Chief [of Police Medaria] Arradondo’s leadership. Minneapolis residents deserve clarity in purpose and deliberate planning as we progress.”

