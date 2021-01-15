Last August, Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah made waves by confirming their dating rumors. But this time, the couple have moved in together, in a mansion worth $27.5 million! The home was bought in December, sources confirm. The 40 years old actress and 36 years old TV host are reported to be “still happy” and “still in love,” insiders give scoop.

The mansion stands in Bel-Air, L.A., and has a square foot of 11,000! It contains six bedrooms, along with twelve bathrooms littered all over the three stories. The mansion also comes with a joint Steam room, library, chef’s kitchen, a gym, and a screening room. It also has two separate walk-in closets along with stone-floored bathrooms that are heated. Exterior features of the house include an outdoor kitchen and bar, high rooftop terrace, lounge deck, spa, pool, and cabana.

Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah’s Inside Scoop!

An insider recently reported that the couple was declared “very serious” and “very happy.” Several images of Minka Kelly surfaced on the internet of her carrying several luggage items, moving into the Daily Show’s host’s apartment. Neither of them has publicly spoken about their relationship openly.

Trevor Noah is immensely popular for The Daily Show, where he speaks about several political and social issues, addressing them with his natural charm and wit. He was also the host of another late-night talk show, Tonight With Trevor Noah. He attained international attention for his stand-up comedy.

Minka Kelly plays the role of Dove on the DC Universe show Titans. She has also worked on the television series Charlie’s Angels. She is also the daughter of Aerosmith’s temporary guitarist Rick Dufay. She has previously dated Jesse Williams from the show Grey’s Anatomy.