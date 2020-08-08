Ministry of Health spox comments on resignation of Yerevan infectious disease hospital head – Panorama

Referring to the resignation of Mher Davidyants as Director of the Nork Infection Clinical Hospital in Yerevan, Armenian Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan reminded that a process of merging the Republican Center for the Prevention of AIDS with the infectious disease hospital started in early 2020.

According to her, Mher Davidyants was offered to serve as a deputy general director at the new medical institution, which he initially accepted but later rejected.

“By the order of the minister, the directors of the two medical centers, the Republican Center for the Prevention of AIDS and the Nork Infection Clinical Hospital, have already been dismissed due to the process of establishing a new center. After the merger of the two clinics, an acting director will be appointed by the minister,” Nikoghosyan said in a Facebook post.

“Mr. Davidyants was also offered to continue the cooperation in other formats acceptable to him, for example, to be engaged in scientific and educational activities.

“The ministry and the minister highly appreciate Mher Davidyants’ contribution to the fight against the pandemic and regret his decision,” she wrote.