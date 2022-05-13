Taking into account that the Ministry of Health has recently received numerous complaints from citizens about the use of tobacco in prohibited places, we inform that according to Article 6 (1) of the RA Law on Reducing and Preventing Health Damage by Using Tobacco Products and Their Substitutes Part 1 point h. Sub-item: use of tobacco products, their substitutes (except for substitutes for tobacco products used for medical purposes) in public catering establishments, including open-air (canteens, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, cooking and other establishments) is prohibited.

“Control over the implementation of this provision is vested in the RA Police in accordance with the Code on Administrative Offenses. Therefore, in case of finding such a violation, it is necessary to apply to the Police.

NKR Police Hotline: 102.

Of Health Ministry