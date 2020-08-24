Ministry of Defense signs Su-25 modernization program with United Aircraft Corporation – Armenian News

The Ministry of Defense and the United Aircraft Corporation on Monday signed a contract on the modernization and repair work of Sukhoi Su -25, a twin- engine jet aircraft established Soviet air travel markets.

The offer, concluded in between Makar Ghambaryan, a deputy minister of defense, and Ilya Tarasenko, the Russian business’s sales and marketing director, verifies the aerospace and defense corporation’s authority to improve air travel devices and to guarantee the technical upkeep of the complete life process of airplanes, the Ministry’s press service reported.