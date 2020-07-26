Ministers will discuss plans to offer dozens of Afghan interpreters sanctuary in Britain 

Ministers will today discuss plans to provide dozens more Afghan interpreters sanctuary in Britain after being implicated of consistently stopping working to provide on their guarantees.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel desire to surge out a brand-new policy which will expand the certifying requirements for visas.

The talks followed pressure from the Daily Mail’s acclaimed Betrayal of the Brave project which exposed how interpreters have actually been deserted.

Ministers have actually been implicated of pulling down those who served together with British soldiers on the battleground throughout the Afghan War.

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson had actually assured to let in 50 interpreters plus their households.

But that led to simply 2 translators coming to Britain 2 years later on.

Sources stated Mr Wallace desires to fix the problem. Mrs Patel likewise wants to honour a policy brought in by the Home Office to let those interpreters who are currently in the UK bring over their partners and kids.

Sources stated it was a concern ‘close to their hearts and both are committed to finding a resolution’.

Ex- colonel Simon Diggins, who has actually been campaigning on behalf of Afghan interpreters, kept in mind how the Government had actually promised to let in up to 3 million Hong Kong residents due to the fact that of China’s brand-new security laws however would not let in a couple of hundred translators.