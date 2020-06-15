Ministers warn review of two-metre rule will take ‘weeks’

A decision on relaxing the two-metre rule will take ‘weeks’ and might maybe not come before pubs and restaurants are due to start reopening on July 4, No10 admitted today.

Downing Street played down the chances of a swift decision despite warnings a million jobs are in risk unless there is an easing, with mass redundancies expected to be triggered within days.

Boris Johnson has urged Britons to go out and support high streets amid fears that the social distancing restrictions are inflicting catastrophic harm on the economy.

But hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants will maybe not return until at least the following month. And the has delivered a desperate alert that it should have clarity on the two-metre rule by Tuesday in a few days, when many firms need to make rent payments for the 3 months from July.

There is a huge push within government to loosen the exact distance, with Rishi Sunak hailing the ‘positive impact’ it might have on business and jobs.

However, you can find doubts in government over whether the ensure that you trace system is ready to handle the potential increase in cases, with the NHS app still on hold over technical and privacy dilemmas. The WHO cautioned today that there ought to be no further loosening of lockdown until ‘robust’ contact tracing is set up.

Easing 2m rule ‘will increase risk’ Easing two-metre rule will increase risk, a high scientist said today. But Dr Michael Tildesley, infectious infection scientist at the University of Warwick, said ministers had to take the economic facets into consideration aswell at public health. The Government’s two-metre rule is currently under review, as ministers balance public health priorities with enabling more businesses to reopen. Speaking on BBC Breakfast today, Dr Tildesley said: ‘The evidence is still slightly unclear – depending upon the studies it may be anything from about twice the risk to 10 times the risk. ‘So there is certainly an increase in risk with going down to at least one metre. ‘But I need to stress this really is purely in relation to public health, and the Government needs to consider economic factors before taking a decision.’

As the UK recorded its lowest daily death toll since before lockdown, with 36 recorded fatalities, the PM said yesterday evening that the nation is building ‘room for manoeuvre’ by reducing illness rates.

However, boffins and people still look like strongly behind the rule – with suggestions chief medical officer Chris Whitty and science chief Sir Patrick Vallance might even be on ‘resignation watch’.

The hospitality sector is planning to press the case in a gathering with business minister Paul Scully and local government minister Simon Clarke tomorrow.

UK hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls warned 30,000 to 40,000 firms could start redundancy processes next week, with a million jobs at an increased risk.

‘If businesses are opening at two-metre social distance, then they are operating at 30 percent of their normal revenues and for a quarter of our small hospitality companies they won’t have the ability to open at all,’ she told BBC Breakfast.

‘If they open at one metre with additional protections to make sure staff and clients are safe, then they can reach 60 percent to 70 per cent of their normal revenues, and that puts them at break-even.

‘So, for many of those companies it is literally about viability and we realize that a third of companies may not reopen as a result of prolonged closure, and that puts a million jobs at risk over the hospitality sector.’

The PM’s spokesman said today that the review will be completed ‘in the coming weeks’.

‘It will look at evidence including transmission of herpes in different surroundings, incident rates and international comparisons,’ the spokesman said.

Challenged that the timetable for the review now looked quite similar as that for implementing the NHS app, the spokesman said: ‘I wouldn’t make comparisons.’

Government sources denied that the delay to the NHS app – which has been tested on the Isle of Wight for higher than a month, but nevertheless does not have a timetable for going nationwide – was holding up the two-metre decision.

‘The decision just isn’t being organized. It started last week and work is ongoing,’ a senior source said.

In a round of broadcast interviews today, Mr Scully insisted the timetable for the review would be longer than that.

‘It will take a matter of weeks to do but we want to ensure we have the best scientific advice and we can go through the international comparisons,’ he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

‘Clearly you have the likes of Germany, it’s one-and-a-half metres, America it really is one-metre, and see how those differences land in terms of health guidance.’

Mr Scully said the Government didn’t want to be ‘rushed into decisions as we gradually open up the economy’.

The Government’s advice to stay 2m apart is further than the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of at the very least 1m, plus some other countries like France and Denmark.

Mr Johnson said: ‘As we get the numbers down therefore it becomes one in 1,000, one in 1,600 maybe even fewer, your chances of being two metres, one metre or even a foot away from anyone who has the virus goes down statistically, so you begin to build more margin for manoeuvre.’

UK should not ease 2m rule until ensure that you trace is ready, says WHO The UK should not lift lockdown rules until the ensure that you trace system is ready to deal with huge numbers of people, a World Health Organization director has warned. Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s chief for Europe, said the Government must only take sure-footed steps and not rush into decisions like scrapping the two-metre social distancing rule. He said test and trace must be ‘robust’ and ready for ‘aggressive’ use if the number of new cases starts to soar again. Dr Kluge said: ‘The key term here are to accomplish it gradually. Do it carefully.’ His comments come after data the other day showed that the NHS’s test and trace system wasn’t able to get co-operation from the third of contacts in its first week.

Mr Sunak confirmed yesterday the Government would ‘take a fresh look’ at the regulation and suggested your decision was for ministers, maybe not scientists, to take.

He told Sky News: ‘The Prime Minister has put in place a thorough review of the two-metre rule. That review will involve the scientists, economists and others to ensure that we can consider it in the round.

‘I understand that of course it’s the huge difference between three-quarters and maybe a third of pubs opening, for example, so it is important that people look at it.’

The Chancellor said any decision on ending the lockdown before a vaccine was ready had a component of ‘risk’, but noticed that other countries have lower distance requirements and were still managing to retain the virus.

‘Now that people have made good progress in suppressing the virus, we’re at an alternative stage of this epidemic than we were at the start and that permits us to take a new look at this,’ he said.

‘I can greatly understand the impact, the positive impact it will have on business’s power to reopen and thereby keep up with the jobs they’ve.’

Business minister Paul Scully (pictured) warned a shift will take time as non-essential shops get up and running for the first time since March

Researchers found there is roughly a 1.3 per cent chance of contracting the virus when two metres from an infected patient. But halving this gap raised the chance to only 2.6 per cent. This means the illness would spread to under three in 100 people, against 13 in 100 without any social distancing at all. That equates to an 80 percent reduction in risk

The new distancing review will take advice from experts including the Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick. The panel will have behavioural boffins and economists.

Mr Sunak suggested that the Government could be prepared to override the views of Sir Patrick and Prof Whitty if they didn’t agree with a reduction.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that scientists had made clear there’s a ‘different degree of risk at different levels’, and the decision on relaxing the rule was ‘ultimately’ for ministers to create.

He said: ‘Much as I wish to see it paid off – every one would like to note that reduced from an economic perspective – we can only do that whether or not it’s safe and responsible to do this.’

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: ‘If other countries are carrying it out successfully, we must move now.’

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said Labour would support a relaxation of the 2m rule if the data showed it absolutely was ‘the right time to do it’.