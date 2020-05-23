Ministers squirm as they insist Dominic Cummings did NOT break rules

Dominic Cummings’s defence towards allegations of lockdown rule-breaking was steamrollered tonight by recent claims of flouting.

Two witness testimonies have taken a sledgehammer to the Downing Street aide’s insistence he ‘stayed put’ at his dad and mom’ farm within the Durham, having made the 264-mile journey to self-isolate along with his household.

The first claimed to have seen Boris Johnson’s chief adviser at a city 30 miles away from his dad and mom’ property on April 12, when restrictions banned pointless journey.

A second then stated they sighted Mr Cummings again in Durham on April 19, 5 days after he had returned to work in Westminster – suggesting he made a second journey to the North East as the general public was being advised to remain at dwelling.

Tonight’s revelations, which emerged within the Observer and Sunday Mirror, heaps extra stress on Boris Johnson to fireplace his right-hand-man.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised the Downing Street briefing that the No10 chief had the ‘full help’ of the Prime Minister, as he confronted a barrage of questions.

Mr Shapps insisted Mr Cummings had been entitled to journey from London along with his spouse and younger son to get ‘someplace the place members of his household can help’.

He insisted the vital factor was that the adviser had ‘stayed put’ for 2 weeks as soon as he arrived on the property in March.

Meanwhile, deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries dodged as she was pressed on whether or not the steering allowed the behaviour. ‘If you’re symptomatic you keep put,’ she stated. ‘Take your self out of society as rapidly as you’ll be able to with your loved ones.’ She stated the one exception was if there was ‘danger to life’.

Earlier, a defiant Mr Cummings responded ‘who cares’ when he was requested by reporters whether or not his actions appeared unhealthy.

‘It’s a query of doing the best factor. It’s not about what you guys assume,’ he stated.

He additionally berated photographers for not following social distancing rules by staying two metres aside.

His mom additionally let rip on a reporter. Speaking from the household dwelling through intercom, she stated: ‘I’ve obtained one factor to say, Dominic’s uncle died on Palm Sunday and you need to be ashamed of your self.’

The uncompromising stance got here as the federal government launched a concerted effort to shore up the important thing aide.

In an announcement, a No10 spokesman stated: ‘Owing to his spouse being contaminated with suspected Coronavirus and the excessive chance that he would himself turn into unwell, it was important for Dominic Cummings to make sure his younger baby might be correctly cared for.

‘His sister and nieces had volunteered to assist so he went to a home close to to however separate from his prolonged household in case their assist was wanted. His sister shopped for the household and left every part outdoors.’

Although Durham police has confirmed the household was given recommendation on lockdown rules, the assertion added: ‘At no stage was he or his household spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.’

A number of Cabinet ministers additionally rallied spherical. Michael Gove, Mr Cummings’ former boss, tweeted: ‘Caring on your spouse and baby isn’t a criminal offense.’ Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock additionally supplied backing.

But a tweet from Mr Johnson’s account this afternoon underlined the problem ministers face explaining the state of affairs.

‘If you’ve gotten signs of #coronavirus, it is best to self-isolate and get your self examined,’ the message stated.

The authorities steering on the time stated that these self-isolating ‘should keep at dwelling and never depart the home’, as effectively as ‘staying away’ from susceptible aged folks. In an account of their ordeal printed final month, Mr Cummings’ journalist spouse Mary Wakefield additionally described how he was nursed by their small son with Ribena – suggesting he stayed with them all through. The PM’s official spokesman advised reporters on the time that Mr Cummings was isolating ‘at dwelling’.

The bombshell revelations sparked accusations of hypocrisy with Mr Cummings’ place branded ‘untenable’, and indicators of disquiet amongst Tory MPs.

Labour tonight wrote to Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill demanding an inquiry into the adviser’s actions. Shadow minister Rachel Reeves stated within the missive: The British folks have made vital and painful sacrifices to help the nationwide effort, together with being away from household in occasions of want. It is subsequently very important that the Government can reassure the general public that its most senior figures have been adhering to the identical rules as everybody else.’

And Mr Cummings confronted requires his resignation within the Spectator journal, the place his spouse works. Columnist Alex Massie wrote: ‘He should go and he should go now.’

Mr Cummings (pictured leaving dwelling along with his son in the present day) insisted he was entitled to make the journey to get to household

Challenged by reporters at his London dwelling this afternoon whether or not his actions appeared unhealthy, a defiant Dominic Cummings stated ‘who cares about beauty’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised the Downing Street briefing that the No10 chief had the ‘full help’ of Boris Johnson, as he confronted a barrage of questions. Mr Cummings travelled along with his spouse Mary Wakefield (pictured proper in the present day)

Dominic Cummings was preventing for his political life in the present day as stress mounted on Boris Johnson to sack his chief adviser for flouting lockdown rules (duo pictured in September)

Dominic Cummings and spouse Mary Wakefield, who wrote about her husband’s coronavirus battle

Mr Cummings’ dad and mom’ farm, the place he relocated along with his spouse and son when they got here down with coronavirus signs

The property in Durham has a sequence of outbuildings, and it’s thought Mr Cummings stayed in one in every of them along with his household

No10 has insisted that Mr Cummings was in a separate a part of the property, and had no contact along with his prolonged household

The Downing Street aide is claimed to have travelled from London to his dad and mom’ dwelling in Durham in March

Repeatedly grilled on the controversy on the briefing this night, Mr Shapps stated: ‘The vital factor is that everybody stays in the identical place while they are on lockdown which is strictly what occurred in I feel the case you are referring to with Mr Cummings.

‘The prime minister could have recognized he was staying put and he did not come out once more till he was feeling higher.’

Mr Shapps added: ‘The steering says in case you’re dwelling with kids maintain following this recommendation to one of the best of your potential.

‘However, we’re conscious that not all these measures will likely be doable relying subsequently on circumstances.’

Suggesting the steering was all the way down to particular person interpretation, Mr Shapps stated: ‘It’s for a person to make the choice ‘how do I ensure I’ve obtained sufficient help across the household’, significantly within the case you’re referring to with a possible of each dad and mom ending up being in poor health and having a younger baby to take care of.

‘How do you’ve gotten that help community round them, and the choice right here was to go to that location and keep in that location. They do not then want to maneuver round from there and so it could be for every particular person to work out the easiest way to do this, which is what’s occurred right here.’

Mr Shapps added: ‘You should get your self in lockdown and try this in one of the best and most sensible means – and I feel that will likely be completely different for various folks underneath no matter circumstances, their explicit household variations, occur to dictate, that is all that is occurred on this case.’

On whether or not Mr Johnson knew of Mr Cummings actions, Mr Shapps identified that the PM had been in poor health himself on the time. ‘I can inform you the PM gives Mr Cummings along with his full help and Mr Cummings has offered a full assertion,’ he stated.

Asked to make clear steering about travelling throughout lockdown, Dr Jenny Harries stated it was ‘clear’ somebody with signs ought to self-isolate together with their household.

But she stated all of the steering had a ‘frequent sense’ factor about safeguarding. Dr Harries stated: ‘So we do not need an aged individual sitting at dwelling with out their treatment as a result of they really feel they cannot come out.’

Dr Harries stated if there was a ‘safeguarding concern’ the place a toddler had ‘no help’, that was additionally a difficulty.

‘There’s all the time a safeguarding clause in the entire recommendation,’ she stated, including: ‘The interpretation of that recommendation might be for others.’

Sources near Mr Cummings say there may be ‘zero probability’ of him quitting.

High-profile resignations of architects of the lockdown who flouted rules, such as Prof Neil Fergurson and Scotland chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, have paved a precedent for Mr Cummings to give up.

There has been little sympathy from Britons wrestling with equally tough conditions throughout the well being disaster, who’re anticipated by the federal government to stay to the measures.

Dorset police and crime commissioner Martyn Underhill warned this morning that the breach will likely be thrown within the face of officers as they tried to restrain sun-seeking guests on what is anticipated to be a scorching financial institution vacation weekend.

Mr Underhill stated the furore would inevitably be cited by folks flocking to magnificence spots and seashores in Dorset this weekend.

‘It is unlucky the timing of this as it will be the busiest weekend Dorset has seen this yr,’ he stated.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner weighed in to say Mr Cummings’s actions had made policing the lockdown ‘a lot more durable’.

In an announcement, former Labour MP David Jamieson stated: ‘The police’s job of implementing the lockdown has been made a lot more durable after each the actions of Dominic Cummings travelling over 260 miles and the flexibleness with which the Government now appear to interpret the steering.

He urged the PM to sack his adviser ‘to revive public confidence and a few credibility to his dealing with of this dreadful Covid-19 disaster’.

Tory aides who’ve felt the wrath of Mr Cummings have been additionally withering about his controversy.

‘Couldn’t occur to a nicer man,’ one advised MailOnline. ‘But I’m certain they will not concede him.’

Another agreed that Mr Cummings wouldn’t go. ‘He’s too wanted,’ they stated. ‘Who else will likely be keen to meet the function he is created?’

Labour claimed Number 10’s explanations for Mr Cummings’s behaviour ‘raised extra questions than they reply’ together with when the Prime Minister was made conscious of his choice to journey from London to Durham throughout lockdown.

The letter added: ‘The British folks don’t count on there to be one rule for them and one other rule for the Prime Minister’s most senior adviser.’

It comes after the SNP wrote to Sir Mark earlier to name for an investigation into the matter.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford stated: ‘He must have resigned by now, nevertheless it’s fairly clear after that efficiency in the present day by the Transport Secretary that there isn’t any actual defence and that Dominic Cummings ought to now be sacked by the Prime Minister.’

He added: ‘We ought to have been listening to from the Prime Minister in the present day… The Prime Minister wants to come back clear about when he knew about this, whether or not or not he authorised this, why he hasn’t taken his duties in asking Dominic Cummings to resign? But, failing that, ensuring that he sacks him.

‘Because this man has undermined the general public messaging that the UK Government has sought to ship.’

But Mr Raab stated in the present day: ‘It’s cheap and truthful to ask for an evidence on this.

‘And it has been offered: two dad and mom with coronavirus, have been anxiously taking good care of their younger baby.

‘Those now in search of to politicise it ought to take an extended onerous look within the mirror.’

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: ‘Dom Cummings adopted the rules and sorted his household. End of story.’

An in depth pal of Mr Cummings stated in a single day: ‘He is not remotely bothered by this story, it is extra faux information from the Guardian.

‘There is zero probability of him resigning.’

Durham’s performing police and crime commissioner sadi Mr Cummings’ journey from London to County Durham was ‘most unwise’.

In an announcement, Steve White stated: ‘Given the entire ethos of the steering and laws issued from the Government was to scale back the unfold, no matter purpose, by travelling to County Durham when recognized to be contaminated was most unwise.

‘To beat this disaster we must be selfless as thousands and thousands have been. The response by the folks of County Durham and Darlington have been exemplary, which makes this most irritating and regarding.’

Mr White, a former head of the Police Federation in England and Wales, added: ‘Incidents such as this don’t assist, and I can admire that the longer this goes on the more durable it will get, however I encourage the folks of County Durham and Darlington to maintain up the excellent effort seen up to now by utilizing frequent sense when following the steering to remain alert and proceed to social distance.’

Neighbours have been ‘shocked’ to see him within the North East just a few days after he was pictured in Westminster and introduced to be isolating with Covid-19 signs.

His spouse, the journalist Mary Wakefield, wrote about his wrestle with the illness and recommended he was holed up at their London residence, as did the Prime Minister’s spokesperson on the time.

But final night time a Mirror and Guardian investigation revealed that he was quizzed for breaching lockdown curbs proscribing journey.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary stated: ‘On Tuesday, March 31, our officers have been made conscious of experiences that a person had travelled from London to Durham and was current at an deal with within the metropolis.

‘Officers made contact with the house owners of that deal with who confirmed that the person in query was current and was self-isolating in a part of the home.

‘In line with nationwide policing steering, officers defined to the household the rules round self-isolation and reiterated the suitable recommendation round important journey.’

A tweet from Mr Johnson’s account this afternoon underlined the problem ministers face explaining the state of affairs (left). Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (proper) supplied backing to Mr Cummings

The authorities was nonetheless placing out data telling folks to not go to the house of family and friends in the present day

Amid a concerted Tory effort to shore up the important thing aide, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock voiced backing for his behaviour

The neighbour, who did not need to give their identify, advised the Mirror: ‘I obtained the shock of my life. There was a toddler, presumably his little boy, operating round in entrance. I recognised Dominic Cummings, he is a really distinctive determine.

‘I used to be actually aggravated. I believed ‘it is OK so that you can drive all the best way as much as Durham and escape from London’.

‘I sympathise with him wanting to do this however different individuals are not allowed to do this. It’s one rule for Dominic Cummings and one rule for the remainder of us.’

On April 14, the aide was pictured again in Westminster for the primary time since his coronavirus restoration.

Mr Cummings was not slapped with the £60 advantageous for breaching the rules, which have been ushered in on March 26.

They said: ‘You shouldn’t be visiting relations who don’t dwell in your house.

‘The solely exception is that if they need assistance, such as having purchasing or treatment dropped off.’

The day after these curbs have been enforced, on March 27, Mr Cummings raised eyebrows when he was pictured sprinting alongside Downing Street after it was introduced that Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock had examined constructive for coronavirus.

On March 30, information broke that the aide was self-isolating with Covid-19 signs, and the PM’s spokesperson later confirmed he was ‘at dwelling’.

The PM’s official spokesman advised journalists: ‘I feel he is in contact with No10 however he’s at dwelling, he’s self-isolating, he has some signs.’

Several days later, on April 5, Mr Cummings allegedly remained on the property in Durham and was noticed by a neighbour of Mr Cummings’ dad and mom, Robert, 73, and Morag, 71.

They claimed they noticed him outdoors the property whereas passing for his or her every day train and heard Abba’s Dancing Queen enjoying loudly.

The neighbour noticed the political aide, carrying a shawl and coat, and with a small boy operating round, believed to be his son.

The authorities issued its newest slides displaying the standing of the coronavirus outbreak within the UK this night

The revelations have stirred up fury and political rivals lined as much as accuse Mr Cummings of hypocrisy and demand he resign

When he returned to work, Mr Cummings’ spouse, an editor at The Spectator, wrote about their expertise of self-isolating in lockdown.

In the identical concern of The Spectator, Mr Cummings wrote: ‘At the top of March and for the primary two weeks of April I used to be in poor health, so we have been each shut in collectively.’

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick clung on to his cupboard job following revelations he had travelled from London to his nation dwelling.

Mr Jenrick was additionally criticised for travelling 150 miles from his London property to his Herefordshire dwelling from the place he travelled to his dad and mom in Shropshire.

However, he defended his actions, saying he went to ship meals and medication to his isolating dad and mom.

This month Professor Neil Ferguson give up as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after it was revealed his girlfriend had been visiting him throughout lockdown.

Scotland Yard criticised his behaviour as ‘plainly disappointing’ however dominated out issuing a advantageous as a result of he ‘has taken accountability’ after resigning as a key Government adviser within the coronavirus response.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, additionally give up after making two journeys to her second dwelling throughout lockdown.

Despite Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backing Dr Calderwood to stay in her place, she in the end determined to relinquish her function so as to not be a ‘distraction’ from the Government’s social-distancing message.

Mr Cummings was is a long-serving political aide who has garnered a popularity as a maverick in Westminster.

He made waves as a particular adviser to then Education Secretary Michael Gove, who locked horns with lecturers he referred to as the ‘blob’.

The arch-Brexiteer masterminded the Vote Leave victory within the 2016 referendum, however was rapidly forged into the political wilderness when Theresa May turned premier.

He returned to authorities in 2019 as Mr Johnson’s most senior adviser in Downing Street.

The property the place Mr Cummings is known to have travelled 260 miles to along with his household is a stone cottage with a separate constructing to the rear.

The interval home, to the south of the historic metropolis of Durham, is positioned in a rural setting, surrounded by bushes and farmland, however on a busy fundamental highway.

One neighbour described how a giant signal saying ‘Brexit means Brexit’ was on show for a time on household owned land within the space.

The substantial dwelling, which is estimated to be value round £695,000, seems to have separate lodging on the again.

The common worth of a home in Durham is simply £193,000.

Some locals reacted angrily to the information the political advisor had apparently damaged lockdown rules.

However, others remained defiant, and spoke in help of the 48-year-old. Amanda Fay, 46, an organization director, a neighbour of the dad and mom of Dominic Cummings, stated: ‘He is an fool, it is a joke, it’s unfair.

‘I do not know why he must be allowed to journey. ‘How can or not it’s for childcare? How is that doable? He is staying with aged dad and mom as effectively which is clearly placing them in danger.

‘Considering he additionally had signs that makes it even worse, much more surprising. ‘It’s as although he can do no matter he needs. He is placing folks in Durham in danger. Why ought to he not get reprimanded for it?

‘I agree with lots of people, he ought to resign. Why make rules you’ll be able to’t abide by?’

Another neighbour, who did not need to be named, defended him and stated: ‘I by no means noticed him in individual. ‘But I’m certain he behaved completely whereas he was right here.

‘I feel it’s solely cheap, if it is an emergency, I do not see any purpose to rise up tight.’

From Vote Leave to Team Boris: The rise of Dominic Cummings, the political maverick accused of breaking lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings has allegedly been caught breaking lockdown rules by visiting his dad and mom’ dwelling in Durham whereas he was recovering from Covid-19.

Mr Cummings rose to notoriety in politics, first as an adviser to Michael Gove after which as marketing campaign director on the official Brexit group Vote Leave.

He was portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in a Channel four drama concerning the Brexit marketing campaign, which performed up his function in overlaying a pink bus with the disputed £350 million every week determine, arguing the money might be used to fund the NHS.

Mr Cummings, a hate determine for a lot of pro-EU politicians, stated the £350 million/NHS argument was ‘essential to win’ the marketing campaign.

Mr Johnson appointed Mr Cummings to his high group as senior adviser at Number 10 when he turned Prime Minister in the summertime of 2019

Mr Johnson appointed Mr Cummings to his high group as senior adviser at Number 10 when he turned Prime Minister in the summertime of 2019.

The appointment of the abrasive former marketing campaign director was controversial, given he was discovered to be in contempt of Parliament earlier within the yr for refusing to provide proof to MPs investigating misinformation.

Mr Cummings has constructed a popularity as somebody who doesn’t play by the rules of typical politics.

He was as soon as referred to as a ‘profession psychopath’ by former prime minister David Cameron, in accordance with extensively reported remarks.

But Mr Cummings isn’t any stranger to an insult both, describing David Davis, then the Brexit secretary, as ‘thick as mince, lazy as a toad and useless as Narcissus’ in July 2017.

Mr Cummings rose to notoriety in politics, first as an adviser to Michael Gove after which as marketing campaign director on the official Brexit group Vote Leave

The December 2019 election victory gave Mr Johnson the political capital he wanted to take daring choices – and Mr Cummings quickly set to work on his aim of reshaping Whitehall, issuing a recruitment name for information scientists, economists and ‘weirdos and misfits with odd expertise’ to shake up the Civil Service.

In April, it was revealed Mr Cummings has additionally been current at conferences co-ordinating the response to the coronavirus pandemic as a part of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

This raised considerations over a scarcity of breadth in experience of the conferences and political interference in science-based recommendation.

Mr Cummings had beforehand been noticed failing to observe the two-metre social distancing rules as he walked alongside Downing Street flanked by fellow aide Cleo Watson on April 14.