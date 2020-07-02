Whole year groups at secondary school will form ‘bubbles’ in a massive effort to get all children back in education from September, it absolutely was revealed today.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the ‘unprecedented disruption’ must end as that he unveiled plans for the full return right from the start of the academic year, with staggered start times and strict classroom rules to minimise the risks of spreading the virus.

Every school in England will reopen ‘come what may’ in September – with sources insisting even when the R rate surges other parts of society will soon be closed down first to facilitate the move.

Guidance published today states that 30-strong classes could form ‘bubbles’ in primaries, and whole year groups in secondaries – potentially countless children. Social distancing rules can be dropped within bubbles to ensure there is capacity, and parents will face fines should they refuse to send their children.

However, whole classes or year groups could be ordered to self-isolate – with their families – if just two pupils test positive in a fortnight. Entire schools could possibly be shut, even though the guidance suggests it will not ‘generally be necessary’.

The curriculum taught must be ‘broad and ambitious’, but teachers are instructed to use ‘flexibility’ to prioritise the main content that pupils have missed.

Underlining the scale of the disruption faced by children, the advice concedes the curriculum might not be back to normal until summer next year.

‘Substantial modification to the curriculum may be needed at the start of the year, so teaching time should really be prioritised to address significant gaps in pupils’ knowledge with the goal of returning to the school’s normal curriculum content by no later than summer term 2021,’ the guidance said.

The guidance states that the curriculum must ‘remain broad and ambitious’, and ensure that ‘all pupils keep on to be taught many subjects, maintaining their options for further study and employment’.

But it says teachers should ‘make usage of existing flexibilities to create time to cover the main missed content’.

Mr Williamson has secured £1billion for a catch-up plan that will allow schools to hire tutors to provide catch-up classes for small groups.

Final sign off for the back-to-school plan will never be given until mid-August, predicated on an assessment of their state of the epidemic.

Although children face just a very low risk from the condition, some boffins fear that the reopening of schools could lead to a substantial rise in community transmission of herpes.

But a Cabinet source said ministers were determined to reopen schools in September, even if that meant the rest of society have to be power down.

‘Schools will reopen in September, come what may,’ the source said.

‘Everyone can see how important it really is, not just to children’s education but to the ability of parents to get back to work. Obviously we’ve to see what happens to the epidemic but the plans are there now for a safe get back.

‘Hopefully the virus will continue to decline within the summer. But even if the R-number [the number infected by a carrier] is up near one, I think folks are clear that schools have to reopen.

‘That might mean something else closing in order to keep consitently the overall risk at a satisfactory level, but schools have to reopen.’

Mr Williamson is expected to say Ofsted will not begin full school inspections again until January, but visits will be made to a small number of schools.

Schools are also told to improve their online learning resources for home-schooling in case an outbreak forces pupils to self-isolate at home.

Parents have previously complained concerning the variable quality of virtual teaching at different schools, an issue compounded by the Governmen’s failure to provide 230,000 laptops and tablets for the most disadvantaged pupils.

New figures show 202,212 laptops were delivered or dispatched to pupils by Tuesday, 88 percent of the amount the education secretary had promised.

It is believed said some devices are being delivered without the passwords needed to access it, and the numbers do not cover every disadvantaged child.

‘Six are sitting in the office, password protected and can’t get into them,’ one head teacher told the publication.

Another said: ‘We have ours however they are locked with passwords no one will let us have.’

Mr Williamson defended the scheme at an education select committee: ‘We are already in the process of rolling out IT equipment across the school estate, along with to probably the most vulnerable children.

‘Some 100,000 of those laptops have already been distributed to probably the most vulnerable & most disadvantaged children . . . We are on schedule to dis- tribute the total 230,000 computers within the coming month.’

Ministers are now braced for a battle with the training unions within the details of the plans for a full get back in September.

But officials mention that the Government’s Scientific Group for Emergencies has concluded that teachers are at no higher risk than other professions.