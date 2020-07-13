Ministers launch advertising blitz warning Britons about changes to holidays after UK leaves EU

British holidaymakers will undoubtedly be prepared for his or her post-Brexit getaways by a new public information campaign launching Monday.

As part of a £93 million campaign guidance will be offered on travel cover, passports, and taking pets abroad prior to the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

‘The UK’s new start: let’s get going’ ads will be launched by the Government on television, radio and on the web, with information also sent to people via text.

It is hoped the campaign will help organizations and individuals plan the end of the transition period, on the last day of 2020, when the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

Adverts will carry a ‘Check, Change, Go’ strapline and direct people and businesses to a checker tool on the Government’s website to show them what next steps they need to take.

Businesses may also be able to contact a ‘field force team’ for one-to-one support over the phone.

UK citizens with significantly less than a year of validity left on their passports are urged to renew: From January 1 Britons travelling to European destinations will be required to have at least 6 months validity on the passports. As this really is likely to see a surge in passport applications the British public have been advised to renew any passport with per year or less validity as quickly as possible. Around five million people in the UK are believed to have 12 months or less remaining on the passports, which may cause a backlog at UK passport offices.

UK citizens intending to travel to Europe from January 1 2021 could be told to ensure their passport is valid for the required amount of six months.

Around five million people in the UK have a year or less remaining on their passports.

To avoid delays those with less than 12 months validity are urged to apply for a new passport now.

And that’s not the only real passport pet lovers will require to worry about, pet passports will undoubtedly be defunct from December 31.

Instead dogs, cats or ferrets will need to have a blood sample taken and become deemed EU approved before being allowed to cross borders – this process may take up to four months with owners advised to contact their vet well in advance.

Travellers may also be advised to get comprehensive travel cover, as the EHIC card won’t be valid for healthcare in Europe from December 31.

Health insurance fees are expected to rise for Britons when free healthcare is no longer available to them.

Much of the campaign flags potentially costly pitfalls of the newest system.

Holiday makers must also remember to check always their cellular phone roaming policy as free EU roaming comes to an end.

And organizations planning to export or import to or from the EU will be told to ensure they have registered with the relevant customs authority.

Some UK-wide guidance wont apply to trade between Northern Ireland and the EU until negotiations have concluded. Initial guidance for Northern Ireland is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said: ‘At the finish of this year we are leaving the single market and customs union regardless of the form of agreement we reach with the EU.

‘This will bring changes and significant opportunities that we all need to prepare.

‘While we have already made great progress in getting ready with this moment, you will find actions that businesses and citizens must take now to ensure we are ready to hit the ground running as a completely independent United Kingdom.

‘This is a new start for everybody in the UK – British and European citizens alike – so let us get going.’

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey said: ‘Businesses right across the United Kingdom have struggled to survive financially over the past couple of months as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

‘The fact that the Government has become trying to force them to gear up and prepare for the finish of the transition period will fill them with utter horror.’

He said it had been time ministers ‘sought as close as you possibly can relationship with the European Union to not only minimise the damage to the UK, but allow both themselves and British business time to focus on obtaining the UK right back on its feet again after the pandemic’.