Ministers ‘dodge wearing face coverings in public’

Boris Johnson is under great pressure today about dodging wearing a face mask in public – as a poll found 61 % of people in England want them made compulsory in shops.

The UK government recommends measures such as for instance a face covering should be taken if people cannot keep two metres away from one another indoors.

However, unlike Scotland – where coverings became compulsory in shops from today – the only real place they’re mandated is public transport.

Nicola Sturgeon said the rule was more likely to apply for the ‘foreseeable future’, and has appeared in public sporting a tartan mask. She in addition has trolled Mr Johnson by retweeting a write-up asking why Westminster politicians were not following suit.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for MailOnline found 61 % of people in England would like to see coverings enforced in shops and supermarkets – with just 26 per cent opposed. And new figures from the Office for National Statistics today suggested 1 / 2 of adults already are routinely donning them.

But despite revealing he’s a Florence Nightingale mask, the PM has not been seen out and about wearing it.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak faced a backlash yesterday after he was pictured serving food to customers at a Wagamamas in London without a face covering.

Downing Street insisted today that policy over face coverings was kept ‘under review’, saying that while people were encouraged to use them in ‘enclosed spaces’ these were ‘no alternative to good social distancing practices’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been seen wearing a mask while visiting a hospital, while Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also wore one while attending a gallery this week.

Mr Sunak has also been pictured greeting people this week by bumping elbows to avoid shaking hands.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written to the PM saying he is ‘disappointed and frustrated’ that the Government hasn’t said masks must be worn in ‘busy and enclosed public places’.

The Labour politician added: ‘Face coverings aren’t only vital for public health. ‘They could play an increasing role in supporting public confidence and our economic recovery.’

When asked whether such a gesture was based on social distancing rules, the PM’s spokesman said: ‘The guidance is clear that you need to stay two metres apart where you can. ‘If that’s not possible, it is one metre, plus mitigation, and that mitigation has been set out in the guidance.’

In a round of interviews this morning, culture minister Caroline Dinenage said she wears a mask ‘all the time’ because the Government came under pressure to answer why more senior figures wasn’t pictured wearing face coverings.

Ms Dinenage, when asked if she had worn a covering because the coronavirus pandemic started, said she regularly wore face masks produced by her son and that she had posted a graphic of herself wearing it on social networking.

To mark face masks being made mandatory on public transport last month, the Tory MP tweeted an image of herself on June 5 while wearing a cloth covering.

Ms Dinenage told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I wear mine all the time.

‘I have a fashion design student as a son who has run me up a few on his sewing machine and I use them all the time.

‘A large amount of us are out there wearing them even as we go about our everyday lives.’

Ms Dinenage said ‘you’d have to ask the Prime Minister and the Chancellor’ when questioned why neither of the greatest ranking ministers had been photographed wearing a covering in public.

She said ‘lots of my colleagues’ had taken up to wearing a face covering, adding: ‘If the scientific evidence proves that it (the help with masks) is something that must change, then of course we shall.’

Asked whether the government had considered introducing the same rule to Scotland in England, Ms Dinenage told the BBC: ‘Yes needless to say, and they are mandatory on public transport.

Eu chief negotiator Michel Barnier wore a mask when that he came to Downing Street this week – in contrast to the PM and the Chancellor

‘But we have said face coverings in closed spaces is preferred, but people can use their particular discretion – but needless to say we will keep this under review.

‘This is really a topic where scientists are apt to have rather different views so we are considering it as new scientific tests emerge.’

The ONS survey was conducted between July 2-5, with 52 % of the public saying they had worn a face covering in the previous week – up from 43 per cent the week before..

The president of the Royal Society this week recommended that everyone should wear a face covering in public to reduce the chance of another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Professor Venki Ramakrishna said people should wear a mask when they leave the house – especially in enclosed indoor spaces – but acknowledged that the public remain ‘sceptical’ concerning the benefits.