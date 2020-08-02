minister to FT By Reuters

©Reuters Weekly cabinet conference in Paris



(Reuters) – France will promote monetary sanctions under the EU’s 750 billion euro ($880 billion) coronavirus healing fund versus states that weaken essential human rights, its junior European affairs minister informed the Financial Times paper https://on.ft.com/33iEmzj.

“(We can’t tell) French, Polish, Hungarian and European citizens that (we) can have financial solidarity in Europe and not care how the basic rules of democracy, free media, and equal rights are respected,” Clement Beaune stated in an interview released late on Sunday.

The European Union is having a hard time to react to what lots of in western Europe view as sneaking authoritarianism on its eastern flank.

The European Commission, EU legislators and activists have actually stated flexibilities are especially under risk in Poland and Hungary.

Beaune informed the paper that the EU need to be harder on breaches by those nations.