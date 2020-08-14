Minister reveals details of Armenian government’s coronavirus aid package for tourism – Panorama

Two more aid plans focused on supporting the tourism sector, grape providers, red wine and brandy business struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic were authorized by the Armenian federal government on Thursday, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan informed a press conference on Friday.

According to the minister, the 23 rd assistance program will concentrate on the general public catering sector, hotels, resorts, along with travel bureau.

The crucial function of the program is to assist business running in the tourism sector to keep their personnels, Khachatryan stated.

Companies signed up prior to 31 March 2020 and having at least 3 workers are entitled to get the federal government aid, he kept in mind.

“There are several rules for the support program. We intend to encourage the companies that managed to retain more than 70% of their staffs. These companies will receive subsidies in the amount of the salary of every third employee, which equals to 33% of the payroll,” the minister said. “However, the companies that failed to retain 70% of their staff will also receive assistance, but in this case the salaries of every fourth employee will be subsidized, or 25% of the payroll will be paid. This is a very good signal for businesses to expand their staffs.”

Khachatryan stated that the program is at first set to cover a duration of 9 …