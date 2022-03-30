ArmLur.am reports that it has exclusive information, according to which Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan was recently arrested.

“As we reported earlier, the Anti-Corruption Committee has questioned about 150 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in connection with the corruption of officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, most of whom have been charged and more than 5 people have been arrested.

“In particular, the officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have engaged in corrupt deals in the process of appointing different people to positions, and the chain, according to rumors, reaches the Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan,” the publication reads.