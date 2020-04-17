Minister of economy hosts manufacturers in light industry businesses – Armenian News

Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan has actually satisfied manufacturers in light industry manufacturing to talk about the company of production procedures under problems of the epidemic- relevant state of emergency situation.

According to a main news release summarizing the conference, the business owners shared their monitorings over avoidance tasks, highlighting the prospective issues in their production systems

Also procedures for counteracting the financial influence of coronavirus as well as their feasible adjustments were taken into consideration with the business people.

The minister guaranteed to talk about the issues increased with various other cupboard participants as well as reply to the issues within the quickest feasible durations.