Minister: I will do everything possible for Armenia to have its own aviation – Panorama

2019 was unprecedented for the Armenian aviation because the aviation authorities managed to entice a number of European airways to the nation and supply individuals low cost flights to completely different components of the world, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan mentioned within the parliament on Wednesday.

“The issues we’re dealing with at the moment have not emerged in a single day and are usually not the results of the 2019 exercise in any respect. However, it could be fascinating to have prevented these issues. Anyways, we proceed to be the authorized successor of all of the leaders of Armenia and we’re accountable for any flaws within the nation,” the minister mentioned, referring to the current ban on flights of Armenian airways to EU member states.

His remarks got here in response to a query by Bright Armenia opposition faction MP Gevorg Gorgisyan about whether or not the minister is happy with the current actions of the Civil Aviation Committee.

“We have a task to create a local carrier in the near future; it refers to the local Armenian aviation. In the near future I will do everything possible for us to have our own aviation,” Papikyan mentioned.

All Armenian carriers have been blacklisted by the European Commission, after greater than six months of discussions with the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia over security issues relating to its oversight functionality.