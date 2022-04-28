Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan, in a briefing with journalists after the government session today, referring to the question of the demand to increase the number of Russian language classes in schools and the number of Russian language teachers, said that they have already announced that they are ready to provide educational services in Russian.

“Recently, the business environment in Armenia has changed, people come with families from different places, and we said that if there is a question to provide educational services in Russian, then we are ready and we will open new classes with our program, but in Russian, so that those children have Opportunity to get an education. “This is very natural, do not look for any other tendency,” the minister said.

To the question of the journalist, the participants of the protest demonstration are holding awareness demonstrations in the universities, urging the students to take to the streets, the minister answered ․ “I have no opinion on what to comment. They take action, they say, they go, the lessons go, according to my information, the lesson is not disturbed, within the framework of democratic principles, a group of young people holds one action, another group holds another action. Anything extraordinary at the moment: order will be broken, lessons will be broken, etc. ․․․ In terms of content, each person decides for himself. ”

