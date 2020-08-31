Mining rig manufacturer Canaan announces narrowing net loss in Q2 results

Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer Canaan onAug 31 launched its unaudited monetary results for the 2nd quarter of 2020.

While gross earnings was up both year on year and quarter on quarter, the business still published a net loss, albeit one which has actually narrowed considerably in the last twelve months.

The quantity of calculating power offered in its application particular incorporated circuit (ASIC) hardware was 2.6 million THash/s. This represents a boost of practically 200% on Q1 figures of 0.9 million THash/s, however is an 18.2% drop on figures from the previous year.

Revenues were likewise up 160% on last quarter, however down a quarter from in 2015, at RMB 178.1 million ($ 25.2 million).

However, gross earnings of RMB 43.3 million ($ 6.1 million) was up over 300% year on year, and over 1,700% on figures from Q1.

This was accompanied by a considerable boost in gross margin for the quarter to practically 25%. For contrast the gross margin was 3.5% in the previous quarter and 4.5% in Q2 2019.

The outcome of this was a reported net loss of RMB16.8 million ($ 2.4 million). This was less than half of the net loss published in the previous quarter and over 90% less than the RMB 263.1 million reported in the exact same quarter in 2015.

Canaan was the very first mining rig manufacturer to effectively hold an IPO, in November 2019, although it raised less than 25% of the $400 million predicted. Share cost has actually crashed some 75% ever since, with today’s worth being simply $2.19 of their preliminary $9 price.