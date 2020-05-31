Mining firm Rio Tinto sorry for destroying Aboriginal caves

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Juukan Gorge cave web site: Rio Tinto bought permission to increase its mining in 2013





Mining big Rio Tinto has apologised for blowing up 46,000-year-old Aboriginal caves in Western Australia relationship again to the final Ice Age.

The Juukan Gorge caves, within the Pilbara area, had been destroyed final Sunday as Rio Tinto expanded an iron ore venture agreed with the authorities.

Many prehistoric artefacts have been discovered on the distant heritage web site.

“We are sorry for the distress we have caused,” mentioned Chris Salisbury, the firm’s iron ore chief government.

“We pay our respects to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura People (PKKP),” he mentioned. The PKKP are the normal homeowners of the positioning.

“We will continue to work with the PKKP to learn from what has taken place and strengthen our partnership. As a matter of urgency, we are reviewing the plans of all other sites in the Juukan Gorge area.”

Artefacts discovered there embody a belt comprised of human hair, evaluation of which confirmed a direct hyperlink going again 4,000 years between the PKKP and the prehistoric cave-dwellers.

‘Devastating blow’

“Today we also recognise that a review is needed in relation to the management of heritage in Western Australia more broadly,” Mr Salisbury mentioned.

Besides iron ore, the Anglo-Australian big has many mining pursuits in Australia, together with bauxite for aluminium, diamonds and uranium.

Last week a PKKP consultant, John Ashburton, mentioned dropping the positioning was a “devastating blow”.

“There are less than a handful of known Aboriginal sites in Australia that are as old as this one… its importance cannot be underestimated,” Reuters information company quoted him as saying.

“Our people are deeply troubled and saddened by the destruction of these rock shelters and are grieving the loss of connection to our ancestors as well as our land.”

Australian Minister for Indigenous Affairs Ken Wyatt, who’s Aboriginal, mentioned it was “incomprehensible” that the blast had gone forward, however added that it seemed to be a “genuine mistake”. State legal guidelines had failed on this occasion, he mentioned.