Minimum wage and restaurants: 'We’re ‘way behind’ on a national level': 'Restauranteur Danny Meyer

Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita and Brian Sozzi spoke with Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer and USHG Acquisition Group CEO Adam Sokoloff about their new SPAC, the challenges facing the restaurant industry amid COVID-19, and a federal minimum wage increase.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR