Mini Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Super Mini Size of 3G, UP to 5 Hrs Playtime, Deep Bass Stereo Sound, Mic, Advanced Noise Cancellation & Wireless 600mAh Charging Case

Incredible Music Experience

K1 Wireless Earbuds offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance, engineered to last longer and tested for a secure fit. With the ergonomic and in-ear design,noise reduction earcaps brings secure fit without hurting your ears, enables comfortable wearing experience.

Easy Pairing

Pick up 2 headsets from charging base, they will power on automatically and will connect each other automatically within 10 seconds, then Only one step easily enter mobile phone bluetooth setting choose “K1” to pair the earbuds. Convenient Using

The earbuds are super light-weight and hassle-free listening, you could put it in your pocket and take it with you wherever you go. It is the ideal for sweating it out on sports, you could do the sports meanwhile enjoying the music.

Technical Specifications:

Audio Codec:HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Waterproof: IPX5

Charging Port: USB /Wireless Charging

Bluetooth Version:5.0

What’ s in the Box:

1 Pair of Wireless Earbuds

1 x USB Cable

1 x Charging Case

1 x Product Manual

🎵🎵[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – K1 ffers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 8mm large size speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area.

⌛⌛[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

💧💧Ergonomic Fit & IP5 Waterproof – Light weight and mini snug ergonomic design fit comfortably in your ear without pain. IPX5 waterproof earbuds keep out water, sweats and rains, whether indoor or outdoor.It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym . Even Wash the earbuds and base.

🎵📞[Charge on-the-go]-K1 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case.