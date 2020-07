Price: $6.99

EDGE BOOSTER FITTING Gel 1.05oz Travel Size EDGE BOOSTER FITTING Gel creates a strong hold and shiny look with natural coconut oil and peppermint oil. It nourishes and hydrates while providing a solid hold.

Style your hair every day or enjoy long-lasting hold

Hold power 5 – Maximum hold