Mini Spy Camera WiFi Wireless Hidden Video Camera 1080P HD Small Home Security Surveillance Cameras with 32G SD Card, Portable Tiny Nanny Cam with Night Vision Motion Detection for Car Indoor Outdoor



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 02:59:26 UTC – Details)



Wireless Hidden Spy Camera – A Great Choice for all of Your Surveillance Needs. Protect Your Entire Home of Indoor & Outdoor.Warm Tips:

We have updated the product and removed the back QR code for security. (Don’t tap “+” to add the camera, JUST SLIDING DOWN the app interface to add!）

You can send a message to us to get an operating video. Features:

HD 1080P Video & 150° Wide Angle Lens: With 150 degree wide angle lens, the mini spy camera allows you to see more details happening in the room. The quality lens also features 1080P video and pictures that perfect surveillance camera for your Office or business place.24/7 Home Security in Your Hands: Whenever you’re using a smartphone/ tablet/ computer device, you can view the HD live streaming by hidden camera’s APP.Multi-User & Multi-View: One camera can support multiple users and one app can support multiple cameras simultaneous so you can check up on your property in real-time. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows devices.Multi Use: You can put this mini camera in your home, office, warehouse, store, garden.It can also be used as a car camcorder, aerial action camera, pet camera, cop camera.Specifications:

Function: Support WiFi, Video, Camera, Loop Recording, Motion Detection, Infrared Night Vision, Time Display.

Resolution: 1080P/720P/640P/480P

Video Format: AVI

Picture Format: JPEG

Frame Number: 30fps

Visual Angle: 150 degree

Recording Range: 10㎡

Compressed Format: H.264

Recording Time: Over 1 hour

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Voltage input: DC 5V 1A

Interface: MICRO USB Interface

Maximum Memory Card Capacity: 64GB (32G SD Card Included)Package Includes:

1x Mini Camera

1x Bracket

1x Iron Sheets

1x USB Charging Cables

1x Mini USB Charging Cable

1x 32G SD Cards

1x InstructionFAQ

What’s the APP?

APP named “V380 Pro”.

【Full HD 1080P Spy Camera】 Support 1080P/ 720P HD Resolution Ratio. Alihomy small mini cam records video in exceptional 1920X1080P HD at 30 frames per second. Function with video, picture, loop recording, motion detective, infrared night vision, time display, magnetic, etc. Hidden Camera with 150° wide angle view that can monitor anywhere in standard distance.

【No-Glow IR Night Vision & Built-in Magnet】 Built-in 6 hidden infrared lights for a clear display in low light condition(No-Glow in use), the light working distance reach to 5m which makes it perfect as a home security camera or a housekeeper/ nanny cam for recording both snapshot picture and videos without attracting any attention. With the internal magnet, Upgraded hidden camera can be adsorbed on any iron surfaces easily.

【24/7 Hours Mini WIFI Camera】 Supports up to 64GB memory card (32G SD card included)and built-in 250mah battery, fully charged, can work about 60 minutes, Also you can get the camera plugged into a USB charger (or power bank) for recording 24/7 hours. With Wifi connectivity to room’s 2.4GHz router(not support 5G), you can watch live video feed or playbacks no matter where you are by accessing the APP.

【Advanced Motion Detection Alerts】 The wireless hidden camera will send push notification with images to your phone once motion is detected. You can log into the App to see what’s going on in real time and never worry about missing something important. This hidden spy cam automatically records and overwrites the oldest SD card files when full for continuous recording.

【Works as a Normal Camera without WiFi】 One camera can support multiple users and one app can support multiple cameras simultaneously. This spy camera features hotspots so it can record without Wi-Fi too: just insert a SD card and turn on, the mini WiFi camera will auto record HD video files to sd card; It can also record videos even if the network is offline. Please format the SD card when you first use.