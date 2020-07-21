Mini Spy Camera, Hidden Camera 1080P, Nanny Cam Full HD with Night Vision Motion Activation for Indoor Outdoor Covert Security Cameras



Price: $24.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 23:59:11 UTC – Details)



Easy to Use It can work with only Two Button- to control the switching of video recording or photo shooting, 720P HD or 1080P Full HD and switch the IR LED lights on or off. Mini hidden camera is perfect for home, office, nanny cam, meeting, pet, outdoor etc.

-Full HD 1080P Spy Camera – Superior high-definition camera lens provide crystal clear 1080P or 720P HD video recording allows you to see and monitor clearly what happened when you are out of your home, office and other. You don’t miss any important images.

-Upgraded Night Vision – With 6 premium night vision infrared LED lights, this hidden spy cameras can give you clear viewing in low light and fully dark environment and the IR lights are invisible when recording. This cop cam can know if someone break into your room when lamps off.

-Motion Detecting – The mini spy camera support motion activation and will auto record once Motions Detected. And with 360° clip mount and 140° wide viewing angle to capture the entire room, never miss something important anymore. You can put it at home or office to take care your children, pets, business etc.

-Loop Recording-The mini spy camera also supports loop recording, ensuring that it won’t stop record due to full of Micro SD card (not included). When the memory card is full, the newest file will overwrite the previous file, and the device will continue recording.

-Easy to Use – This secret spy camera is easy to operate with only mode and ON/OFF buttons to switch modes, turn on/off night vision or motion detection.If you have any problems during the operation can contact us directly, we have a professional technical team to help you solve any problems.