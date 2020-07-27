Mini Spy Camera 1080P Hidden Camera | Portable Small HD Nanny Cam with Night Vision and Motion Detection | Perfect Indoor Covert Security Camera for Home and Office | Hidden Spy Cam | Built-in Battery

Jasyson
Protect your home, your family, or yourself with a portable mini spy camera designed for compact personal security.

When you need to keep your home and family safe from potential thieves, burglars, or damage, you need a hidden surveillance camera that’s easy to use and captures video and photos in HD; and nothing works better than the SIRGAWAIN Mini Spy Camera.

Designed to be small, compact, and discrete, you can easily monitor homes, bedrooms, a garage, a hotel room, an office, your kid’s nursery, or anywhere else you need protection. It’s also battery powered easy to set up, so you can use it as a body or sports cam, to record nannies, pets, children, or elderly and caregivers, and ensure you’re a step ahead of any dangers in your life.

Hidden spy camera will find uses in home, restaurants, offices, showrooms and warehousesHidden spy camera will find uses in home, restaurants, offices, showrooms and warehouses

Nanny camera captures videos in HD. Use mini camera for personal protection and securityNanny camera captures videos in HD. Use mini camera for personal protection and security

Surveillance camera comes with a neck lanyard, USB cable, card reader and user guideSurveillance camera comes with a neck lanyard, USB cable, card reader and user guide

★ Hidden Small Camera: This spy cam can be used for housekeepers or a nanny, baby, pet, personal security, professional surveillance, body safety or action and drone use.
★ HD Day & Night Vision: Our hidden mini camera boasts 1080p HD clarity, 12MP photos, 140° wide-angle lens, and night vision reaching 16’ with 6 invisible IR LEDs.
★ Motion Detection & Recording: Offering 60 minutes of battery run time our device can turn on and record when it senses movement or record 24/7 when it’s charging.
★ Easy to Use: Install a 32GB micro SD card (not included) in the hidden mini spy camera 1080p and let it loop record in a car, home, hotel, office, warehouse, or showroom.
★ Unbeatable Quality: Each camera is backed by superior craftsmanship, reliability, and 24/7 customer support with a trusted 30-day guarantee and 12-month warranty.

