Mini Smartphone ,Child Phone Sudroid SOYES The World’s Smallest Cell Phone 2.5 Inch Android Small Phone Quad Core 1G+8G 5.0MP Dual SIM High Definition Mini Phones Unlocked 3G Mobile Phone (Black)

Description:
Using Time:2-3 Days on 1 charge
Unlock Phones:Yes
Language Support:English,Spanish,Italian,Turkish,Russian,Portuguese,German,French,etc
Feature:MP3 Playback, Video Player, GPRS, Touchscreen, Memory Card Slots,
FM Radio, Message, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Camera, Gravity Response, E-mail, etc
Size:
Display Size:2.5 Inches
Whole Size:87*42*9.9mm/3.4*1.7*0.4 Inches
Thickness:Slim(9mm-10mm)
Parameter:
RAM:1G
ROM:8G
CPU:Quad Core
CPU Manufacturer:MTK
Front Camera:2.0MP
Rare Facing Camera:5.0MP
Recording Definition:720P
Display Resolution:480X320
Cellular:GSM/WCDMA
WCDMA:850/2100MHz
GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz
Band Mode:2SIM/Dual-Bands
SIM Card Quantity:Dual SIM Cards
Operating System: Android 6.0
Network: 3G(not support 4G)
Touch Screen Type:Capacitive Screen
Battery Capacity(mAh):600mAh(Not Detachable)
Package included:
1*phone; 1*User Manual; 1*USB cable; 1*phone film; 1*card pin; 1*phone case
Light Shell: Full complete Body Design, Nanometre molded antenna, dull polish tech
Ultra-Compact: The 2.5 Inch mini phone fits well into your pocket or wallet. An ideal choice as a backup phone when you’re outside.
Adopting original high resolution screeen, which makes you have 200 DPI sense of vision. You eyes will always feel comfortable.
All under control by single hand: Very suitable for our palm which makes you feel comfortable from all sides due to our high tech artwork and precise design.