Mini Smartphone Android Phone 2.5″ MTK6580A Quad Core 1GB 8GB Android 6.0 Super Ultrathin Mini Mobile Phone Melrose S9X Small Smart Phone (Black)

OS version: Androrid 6.0
ROM: 8GB
RAM: 1GB
Size: 2.5WQVGA
Resolution: 240*432
TP/NTP/TP: True TP, capacitive screen, multi-touch support
Single/Double Camera: Single
Resolution: 200W
Camrea Flash Light: YES
Bar/Slider/Clamshell: Bar
Size(L*W*T mm) : 86*43*8.8
Dual/Triple/Quad bands: (Quad-band：900/1800/850/1900Mhz）
SIM: Yes(Single card )
T FLASH card : 8GB
FM Radio: Yes
Bluetooth : 4.1
GPRS/EDGE（GPRS）: Yes
JAVA: NO
Wi-Fi: Yes
Network: 3G
GPS: NO
MP3: Yes
MP4: Yes
Analog TV : NO
Audio IC: Inner
Phonebook Contact: N pcs
SMS: N pcs
voice record: Yes
video record:Yes
alarm: Yes
calculator: Yes
calendar: Yes
world time: Yes
Email: Yes
LED Torch: Yes
Battery Capacity: 1050MAH
Charger type: USB 5pin
Audio connector type: 3.5 Audio connector
USB connector type/USB: USB 5pin
Multilanguage in software: Yes
[Utral Thin] Super Mini 3G Smartphone, incredibly small with all necessary function.
[Cute Shape] Incredibly cute shape, just like a decoration.
[Enough RAM] RAM + ROM: 1GB + 8GB Operating system: Android 6.0
[Super Small] Very small smartphone, Easy to carry, bring it on your pocket、key chain、wallet
[Wonderful Backup phone]You need a second phone, with life long Endurance,keep signal everywhere