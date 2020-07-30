Mini Smartphone Android Phone 2.5″ MTK6580A Quad Core 1GB 8GB Android 6.0 Super Ultrathin Mini Mobile Phone Melrose S9X Small Smart Phone (Black)



OS version: Androrid 6.0

ROM: 8GB

RAM: 1GB

Size: 2.5WQVGA

Resolution: 240*432

TP/NTP/TP: True TP, capacitive screen, multi-touch support

Single/Double Camera: Single

Resolution: 200W

Camrea Flash Light: YES

Bar/Slider/Clamshell: Bar

Size(L*W*T mm) : 86*43*8.8

Dual/Triple/Quad bands: (Quad-band：900/1800/850/1900Mhz）

SIM: Yes(Single card )

T FLASH card : 8GB

FM Radio: Yes

Bluetooth : 4.1

GPRS/EDGE（GPRS）: Yes

JAVA: NO

Wi-Fi: Yes

Network: 3G

GPS: NO

MP3: Yes

MP4: Yes

Analog TV : NO

Audio IC: Inner

Phonebook Contact: N pcs

SMS: N pcs

voice record: Yes

video record:Yes

alarm: Yes

calculator: Yes

calendar: Yes

world time: Yes

Email: Yes

LED Torch: Yes

Battery Capacity: 1050MAH

Charger type: USB 5pin

Audio connector type: 3.5 Audio connector

USB connector type/USB: USB 5pin

Multilanguage in software: Yes

[Utral Thin] Super Mini 3G Smartphone, incredibly small with all necessary function.

[Cute Shape] Incredibly cute shape, just like a decoration.

[Enough RAM] RAM + ROM: 1GB + 8GB Operating system: Android 6.0

[Super Small] Very small smartphone, Easy to carry, bring it on your pocket、key chain、wallet

[Wonderful Backup phone]You need a second phone, with life long Endurance,keep signal everywhere